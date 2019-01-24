Blandford Street fire: Investigation into Peacocks shop blaze in Sunderland will take 'a few days'

Fire chiefs have said an investigation into a shop blaze in Sunderland city centre will take 'a few days'.

Northumbria Police has already said the fire which ripped through Peacocks, in Blandford Street, is not being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters will use a drone to help establish what caused the fire at Peacocks in Blandford Street.

But extensive damage to the building means it may take a while before experts can safely enter its gutted remains.

In the meantime, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service says it will look to use drone footage as it tries to establish what caused the fire and why it spread.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which broke out on Wednesday night.

Group Manager Richie Rickaby, of TWFRS, said: "We are intending to use our new technology in the form of the drone as unfortunately it is unsafe for us to go in and start sifting through the debris.

"If the drone doesn't work then we will use an aerial ladder platform to get up there to get some aerial images of the scene so we can start to dissect the reasons for the fire, how it spread, how it developed and the potential causes."