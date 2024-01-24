Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in a Sunderland street say their ongoing rat problem is getting no better and making life a misery - with the 'wised-up' rodents evading attempts to banish them.

In October 2023 the Echo reported that rats were causing sleepless nights for people living in Edwin Street in Pallion. Sunderland City Council said it had looked at the problem.

But three months later residents say there is no improvement. One person has had the council's pest control team round once a month since August.

The same resident has spent over £1,000 of their own money to get rid of the vermin, including £375 putting cameras down drains, plus private pest control companies, builders to block holes and traps.

Residents would prefer prevention to cure and want the council to find out where the rats are coming from.

One woman said: "They're in the floor below the bedroom and above the living room. I've had them com from a little loft above my kitchen and I've had them come in under my bath tub and I still hear scratching between me and next door in the wall cavity.

"It's been going on since last July. You wait about a month before the council's pest control come out and you have to stay in all day because they don't give you a time.

"I've been using traps as well and caught quite a large rat in the loft in November.

"It's got to the point when I don't want to be in my own house any more. It's heart-breaking. I don't want to spend more money on my property because I just think 'What's the point?'

"The rats are not coming to the traps any more, they've wised up to them.

"I want somebody to find out how they're getting in to stop it, instead of just putting poison down every month. I've done all I can do. I can't do any more."

The council said: "Sunderland City Council is responding to a small number of localised reports of rodents in Edwin Street.

Edwin Street

"The pest control team adopts an integrated approach to pest control and management, however locating a specific rodent source can, at times, be difficult.

"Whilst treatment work is ongoing, residents are urged to manage and store waste carefully and to refrain from irresponsible bird feeding such as throwing bird food on the ground or in the back lane where it can act as an attractant for rodents.

"Any Sunderland resident who finds a rodent in their home or garden can book a free of charge pest control treatment visit from one of our experienced pest control officers at www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/15073/Book-a-pest-control-appointment, or can report concerns regarding vermin at another property by calling 520 5550.