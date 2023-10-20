Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People living in Edwin Street, Pallion, say their problem with rodents has become a nightmare – and is getting worse as the vermin become more fearless.

One resident believes the rats have even taken mice traps from her loft.

Another has spent hundreds of pounds of her own money to tackle the problem, but with no effect.

Edwin Street residents say more should be done about the rat problem Pallion.

They say the animals also make a great deal of noise, which is keeping people awake at night.

Sandra Gurd, who lives in the street, told the Echo: “One of my friends asked if I had rats.

"We’ve had mice and my husband goes into the loft every so often to check and there has been droppings there.

“But the rats have taken the traps. My husband says there’s no sign of the traps.

Edwin Street in Pallion. Sunderland Echo image.

“My friend is having sleepless nights and was crying her eyes out the other morning. She says they’re massive and the council are doing nothing.

"They come out every month, but she phones them to tell them it’s still the same.

“The council says there’s nothing more they can do about it.

“She hears the rats on the night and says you would think they had boots on. She’s spent over £1,000 getting different people to come out. It’s horrendous.”

The neighbours want to see more action from the local authority.

In a statement, a local authority spokesperson responded: “Sunderland City Council’s pest control team has carried out a number of investigative and treatment visits to individual properties on Edwin Street, Pallion, in response to localised reports of rodents.

“This work is currently ongoing and the service provided to residents without cost.

“It is the responsibility of property owners, including landlords, to ensure their properties are secure against rodent ingress and it is the responsibility of residents and businesses to ensure they don’t attract or encourage rodents by making sure, for example, that rubbish is stored and disposed of properly.

“Any Sunderland resident who finds a rodent in their home can book a free of charge pest control treatment visit from one of our experienced pest control officers at www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/15073/Book-a-pest-control-appointment.