Car park site off Pallion Way, Pallion Trading Estate, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a parcel of land off Pallion Way at Pallion Trading Estate.

This included a bid to change the use of a car park to a ‘car and van hire’ use with the siting of two modular buildings for customer and staff facilities, as well as a storage container, wash bay facility and CCTV pole.

The plans also included the provision of a pedestrian access gate and increasing the height of existing fencing and a vehicular access gate to 2.4 metres.

According to planning documents, the company was established in 1992 and has operated in the Sunderland area under several brands over the years, with the most recent being Europcar.

The planning statement added the business needed to relocate due to Sunderland City Council’s residential-led development proposals at Riverside Sunderland.

The Pallion site earmarked for development is understood to be council-owned and has been used as a car park, and more recently, as a site compound for the city’s new household and recycling centre nearby.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 8, 2023.

Council planners deemed working hours at the Pallion site acceptable and it was confirmed that a jet wash used on site would be “housed in a container to reduce the noise”.

The council decision report added: “It is acknowledged that the structures on the site would be screened by a large thick area of trees, which would prevent any impact on the residents which back onto the site on St Lukes Road.

“It is therefore considered that given the industrial surroundings and tree belt screening,the proposal does not appear incongruous to the vicinity and retains a good standard of amenity to the residential properties beyond the rear of the site by retaining the tree belt”.

Those behind the relocation plans previously said the business has a fleet of around 225 vehicles (cars and light vans), of which approximately 85% are on rent, with an average turnaround of 15-20 vehicles per day.

Following planning approval being granted, around a dozen people employed by Parkers North East Limited are expected to transfer to the new site.

A planning statement from the applicant adds: “The development would enable a longstanding business to relocate from its existing location which would facilitate the residential-led development proposals for the Riverside Sunderland site.

“Whilst the development falls within the sui generis use class, the business employs 12 members of staff and would be an appropriate use within an employment area”.