North East Bikers Against Bullying is campaigning to help the victims of bullying and to raise awareness.

Children as young as 8 have already had help from North East Bikers Against Bullies which is much more than just a group of 12,000 motor bike lovers.

They offer counselling, support and a listening ear and have already helped 100 people to cope with online abuse as well as physical bullying.

On top of that, they have turned up in huge convoys to provide spectacular support all over the region.

Members of NEBAB during one of their convoys.

But the NEBAB founder Grant Robson is appealing for more victims to get in touch.

‘Ring us and we will show you there is a path you can take’

‘We are letting everyone know that we are here. Ring us and we will show you there is a path you can take.”

NEBAB members have already given some amazing support.

NEBAB members have offered support for so many people.

It has escorted children to their school prom with a biker convoy. In the most tragic case, it provided a biker escort for the funeral of a bully victim.

Members are from all over the UK as well as USA and South Africa.

And it is not just bully victims that the group supports. It helps to raise awareness of important causes such as organ donation as well.

Beatrix Archbold, 2, is waiting for a new heart and NEBAB members paid her a visit in hospital earlier this month.

‘Bullying is wrong and it makes you feel horrible’

Grant added: “We are here to raise awareness of bullying in schools and to offer help when they have no-one to talk to. Bullying is wrong and it makes you feel horrible. It is an emotional roller coaster.

"We have got children telling us that it affects their mental health. It could be physical assault, name calling on social media and that is massive at the moment.”

"We have dealt with 100 cases so far and it is pretty much a 50-50 split of boys and girls being bullied. It is not just children either.

"The oldest person who turned to us was 35 years old.”

NEBAB was formed when Grant and his biker friends provided a convoy escort for a school pupil.

They made a prom extra special for one student

The aim was to ‘help make them feel special at their prom after they were bullied’.

The bikers made sure they made loads of noise so that everyone could see.

"One of the teachers said ‘do you know that this would make a superb group’ and that’s how we formed’,” said Grant who is from Wearside.

NEBAB was formed and soon after, news reached TV channels from Australia to Germany.

"It all went crazy after that and it kept growing.”

But there is still a long way to go, said Grant. "Some schools have a zero tolerance attitude to bullying but we go to some schools and they shut the door.

"The problem we have is trying to get in to some schools to talk to and educate people.”

To find out more about NEBAB and how it can help, visit its Facebook page.