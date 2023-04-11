Sunderland bikers among 800 taking part in inspirational Easter egg run for poorly children
Let’s hear it for the 800 motor bikers who did the North East’s poorly children proud.
That’s how many motor cyclists joined a cavalcade to hand out Easter eggs to youngsters on Easter Sunday.
They have been hailed as ‘amazing’ by organiser Tony Hudspith who said the event is growing every year and will be back in 2024.
Easter Bunny and Darth Vader backing charity
They dressed as everything from the Easter Bunny to Darth Vader as they set off from the car park at the Tesco store in Dragonville, Durham.
They visited hospitals in Darlington and Durham as well as sending Easter eggs to women’s refuges, housing associations and other hospitals throughout the North East.
800 bikers including many from Wearside
Tony said: “There were 300 bikes the first time I organised it and we had 781 at the start this time, as well as others who joined us on the route.”
“They come from as far north as Hexham and down to Leeds as well as a good number from Sunderland, Seaham, Dawdon. It is amazing.”
Money raised for retired police dogs
The Durham Easter Egg Run also raises money for charity and it has already gathered more than £1000 to be shared between the Northumbria Blood Bikes and the Paws Up charity which supports retired police dogs.
Money was also raised at a collection at the Byron Place shopping centre in Seaham.
Tony added: “We do it because we want to put a smile on people’s faces.”
He praised his co-organiser Graeme Mills and said: “I could not do it without him.”