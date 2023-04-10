Sunderland teenager who 'only ever wanted to be normal' makes amazing comeback after life-changing surgery
Courageous teenager Jacob Brown only ever wanted to be ‘normal’ – and now he’s planning a bright future just weeks after having life-changing surgery.
It’s a month since the 14-year-old went to London to face a £15,000 operation to stop his heart and lungs from being crushed.
Just look at him now. He can breathe normally, go for long walks and he’s got loads more energy.
Jacob is hoping to play football with his friends soon. In another boost, he will return to his studies at East Durham College after the Easter holidays.
And his mum Rachel Ferguson has noticed another big change.
‘He’s always got his pyjama top open’
"His chest was always covered before. It never is now. He is always walking round with his pyjama top open! It has been a massive confidence booster for him.”
Jacob was diagnosed with the condition Pectus Excavatum a year ago. His rib cage was growing inwards and causing the sternum to sink into his chest.
His internal organs only had 1.5 inches of space.
A fundraising appeal was launched and a Washington company Peak Body Nutrition as well as Sunderland Echo readers helped to pay for an operation costing almost £15,000 at the Portland Hospital in London.
‘He just feels normal now’
The Bradley Lowery Foundation also took on Jacob’s cause. As well as fundraising, it campaigned for the surgery procedure to be put back on the NHS.
Jacob had surgery at the start of March and Rachel said: “He couldn’t run across the street without being doubled over before. He says he is feeling much better. He has more energy. To him, he just feels normal now.”
He’s hoping to start playing football
"He has to take it easy for three months but after that, he wants to start going to the gym and playing football.
"He is going back to college after the Easter holidays. He feels fit and well to do all that.”
Surgeons put metal bars in Jacob’s ribs. Over time, the bars will push the sternum outwards to improve the depth of his chest, and that will free the pressure on his organs.
Eventually, further surgery is required and more funds will be needed. People can support the Jacob Brown Needs Your Help cause.