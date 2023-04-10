Sunderland teenager who 'only ever wanted to be normal' makes amazing comeback after life-changing surgery

It’s a month since the 14-year-old went to London to face a £15,000 operation to stop his heart and lungs from being crushed.

Just look at him now. He can breathe normally, go for long walks and he’s got loads more energy.

Jacob is hoping to play football with his friends soon. In another boost, he will return to his studies at East Durham College after the Easter holidays.

Jacob Brown and his mum Rachel, and what a transformation since he had an operation a month ago.

And his mum Rachel Ferguson has noticed another big change.

‘He’s always got his pyjama top open’

"His chest was always covered before. It never is now. He is always walking round with his pyjama top open! It has been a massive confidence booster for him.”

Jacob shows off his new-look chest.

His internal organs only had 1.5 inches of space.

‘He just feels normal now’

Jacob Brown and his mum Rachel Ferguson.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation also took on Jacob’s cause. As well as fundraising, it campaigned for the surgery procedure to be put back on the NHS.

Jacob had surgery at the start of March and Rachel said: “He couldn’t run across the street without being doubled over before. He says he is feeling much better. He has more energy. To him, he just feels normal now.”

He’s hoping to start playing football

"He has to take it easy for three months but after that, he wants to start going to the gym and playing football.

Jacob's chest before his operation.

"He is going back to college after the Easter holidays. He feels fit and well to do all that.”

Surgeons put metal bars in Jacob’s ribs. Over time, the bars will push the sternum outwards to improve the depth of his chest, and that will free the pressure on his organs.

Eventually, further surgery is required and more funds will be needed. People can support the Jacob Brown Needs Your Help cause.

Just look at Jason now, one month after his operation.