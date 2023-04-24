A little Wearside girl waiting for a new heart leads a convoy of bikers and a giant truck

Beatrix Archbold, two, could not contain her excitement when 200 bikers and a giant lorry turned up at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, just to see her.

She even got to ride a mini motor bike at the front of the convoy.

It was a fantastic moment for a little girl who spends every day in hospital while she waits for a new heart.

Beatrix Archbold and the convoy of bikers which gave her a surprise treat in hospital.

‘This could lead to lives being saved’

But there was another important reason for the convoy. It is helping to spread the word about organ donation as it has a giant poster of Beatrix on its side.

Her dad Terry Archbold said: “This event could truly lead to lives being saved and we are truly humbled.

Beatrix at the front of the biker cavalcade.

"It was emotional and inspiring to see such amazing support for Bea, and for all the adults and children across the country who are waiting for the gift of life.

"Every discussion generated by this event could genuinely lead to lives being saved.”

‘Beatrix loved seeing the bikes and the truck’

Beatrix in front of the giant poster with her face on it.

At the front of the spectacle was the lorry with the poster on its side, from Washington firm Hawthorns Logistics. Drector Chris Kilsby said: “Her story has hit home. Beatrix’s family is absolutely wonderful and it is horrendous what they are going though.”

Terry said: “Bea loved seeing the bikes and the truck. Once they parked up, I asked her if she would like to go and see them. She could not get there quick enough on her own bike. It was absolutely brilliant.”

The little girl who lives in hospital

Kirsty Lawrence, a Northumbria Blood Bikes trustee, said: “We have taken Beatrix on as an honorary member.”

Dave Kilsby with the new billboard on the artic trailer.

And North East Bikers Against Bullies founder Grant Robson said: “We have lost many riders over the years and a lot of them have been donors.”

She now lives on a ward at the hospital in Newcastle, attached to tubes which act as her ventricles until she hopefully receives a new heart.

Her parents are dad Terry, and mum Cheryl who comes from Roker.

Terry and Cheryl urged Wearside people to talk more about donating a child’s organs.

It’s vital that you talk about organ donation

Beatrix on her mini bike.

The billboard with Beatrix’s face on it will stay on the trailer for five years to raise more awareness.

The couple know only too well what losing a child is like.

Their daughter Isabel was stillborn five years ago. The couple agreed her heart could be donated for medical research.

For more on organ donation, visit https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/