A first look at the outside world for heart op girl Beatrix, as she goes off to the farm
Hello world! Heart op hero Beatrix, two, visits the farm and goes on a bike ride
Heart transplant patient Beatrix Archbold is making up for lost time after a year on a hospital ward.
She's been on a visit to the farm where she met the goats, chickens, hens and other animals.
The two-year-old from Wearside also went on a bike ride with her dad Terry and loved it despite the rain and the thunder.
Chance of thunder? Pfffff. That won't stop this mini hero
Terry said: "Chance of thunder?? Pfffff. Chance of rain?? Pffff Dad and Bea were getting out on the bike regardless."
And speaking about the visit to Hall Hill Farm in County Durham, he said: "The lovely staff were very understanding and helpful with Bea."
It's all a big change from her life just weeks ago when she was confined to a ward at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.
She went back to the family home which she had not seen for 14 months. She had spent more than half her life in hospital.
'Some people are just from another realm'
But now, Beatrix has had a first taste of the outside world and mum Cheryl, from Roker, praised everyone at the Freeman Hospital.
She said: " Imagine going home after a day's work, and that day involved completing heart transplants. Some people are just from another realm.
"I just can't even imagine the skill, concentration, the level of knowledge needed to do what they do."
There's more to be done
The family has also kept the donor family in their thoughts and are continuing to campaign for more awareness of organ donations.
Terry has 'written to each of the regional NHS Trusts to explain the exact position, that waiting lists have gone up 14% and more needs to be done'.
Terry's aim is to increase education and raise awareness levels.
900 North East people need a transplant
More than 7,000 people on the active transplant waiting list in the UK, including 911 patients from the North East and Yorkshire.
There were 324 organ donors in the North East and Yorkshire – living and deceased – last year compared with 311 donors the year before.
People are being urged to confirm their organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, and families are more likely to support donation when they already know it was what their relative wanted.
Visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.