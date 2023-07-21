Heart transplant patient Beatrix Archbold is making up for lost time after a year on a hospital ward.

She's been on a visit to the farm where she met the goats, chickens, hens and other animals.

Beatrix meets the locals on a visit to Hall Hill Farm in County Durham.

The two-year-old from Wearside also went on a bike ride with her dad Terry and loved it despite the rain and the thunder.

Chance of thunder? Pfffff. That won't stop this mini hero

Terry said: "Chance of thunder?? Pfffff. Chance of rain?? Pffff Dad and Bea were getting out on the bike regardless."

A bike ride with dad and Beatrix loved it.

And speaking about the visit to Hall Hill Farm in County Durham, he said: "The lovely staff were very understanding and helpful with Bea."

Beatrix during her time at the Freeman Hospital.

She had an artificial heart for a year

She was attached to tubes which acted as her ventricles until she hopefully received a new heart.

A little star with her dad Terry during her time in hospital.

She went back to the family home which she had not seen for 14 months. She had spent more than half her life in hospital.

'Some people are just from another realm'

But now, Beatrix has had a first taste of the outside world and mum Cheryl, from Roker, praised everyone at the Freeman Hospital.

She said: " Imagine going home after a day's work, and that day involved completing heart transplants. Some people are just from another realm.

"I just can't even imagine the skill, concentration, the level of knowledge needed to do what they do."

There's more to be done

Terry has 'written to each of the regional NHS Trusts to explain the exact position, that waiting lists have gone up 14% and more needs to be done'.

Terry's aim is to increase education and raise awareness levels.

900 North East people need a transplant

More than 7,000 people on the active transplant waiting list in the UK, including 911 patients from the North East and Yorkshire.

There were 324 organ donors in the North East and Yorkshire – living and deceased – last year compared with 311 donors the year before.

People are being urged to confirm their organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, and families are more likely to support donation when they already know it was what their relative wanted.