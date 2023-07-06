News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Playtime for Beatrix as heart transplant girl, two, gets to leave the hospital ward after positive tests

The best news: Hugs at last from mum and dad for heart op girl, two

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST- 2 min read

Brave little Wearside hero Beatrix Archbold is making miracle steps forward - just two weeks after having a heart transplant.

There's been proper hugs from mum Cheryl, from Roker, and dad Terry.

Hugs from mum and dad for heart transplant girl Beatrix Archbold.Hugs from mum and dad for heart transplant girl Beatrix Archbold.
Hugs from mum and dad for heart transplant girl Beatrix Archbold.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It's the first time in more than a year that she has had a cuddle without an artificial heart attached to her.

'I can't tell you how scrumptious it is just to pick her up for a cuddle'

In another positive twist, Beatrix was well enough to enjoy time in the Freeman Hospital play room.

Beatrix has fun in the hospital play room.Beatrix has fun in the hospital play room.
Beatrix has fun in the hospital play room.

The good news keeps on coming. She has taken a first walk round the apartment where she will stay with mum and dad while she adapts to her new life.

Getting used to new surroundings.Getting used to new surroundings.
Getting used to new surroundings.

And even better, she has had more tests and they have all had encouraging results.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cheryl said: "I can't even begin to tell you how blooming lovely and scrumptious it feels just to pick my tot up out her cot for a cuddle.

'I have dreamt of those moments. It's as lush as I remembered'

"No rigmarole of taking the cot end off to free her pipes. No moving her machine and no juggling them both.

"Nothing stopping her from snuggling in close. I've dreamt of these moments. It is as lush as I'd remembered.

Terry said: "To think how only days ago this wasn't our life, how we couldn't even think past that day.

'The word gift doesn't come close to what it means to us'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They say organ donation is a gift. The word gift doesn't even come close to describing what it means to us."

It has been a complete turnaround from two weeks ago when Beatrix was attached to a Berlin machine, which worked as her artificial ventricles.

Smiles from Beatrix on the hospital ward.Smiles from Beatrix on the hospital ward.
Smiles from Beatrix on the hospital ward.

She had spent more than a year at the Freeman Hospital.

'It was lovely to see her pottering about'

But life has moved fast since the transplant.

Dad Terry said: "Whilst we transition between ward and home life, The Sick Children's Trust provides a "transplant flat".

"This means we can build up our time away from the ward and Beatrix will start staying with us there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Yesterday she visited with me for the first time. It was lovely to see her pottering about."

'All looked well which is a relief'

There has been a day of tests as well.

"She had an X-ray, echo and ECG. All looked well which is a relief," said dad.Beatrix first became ill in May 2021.

The Archbold family had returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida and thought Beatrix caught Covid.

Beatrix plays with her doll on the hospital ward.Beatrix plays with her doll on the hospital ward.
Beatrix plays with her doll on the hospital ward.

Saved by the experts after a cardiac arrest

She had stopped drinking, had a rash on her neck and the family dialled 111.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After going to A&E, a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead detected a heart murmur. Tests showed one side of her heart was enlarged and not functioning properly.

She had an operation to fit a line into her body so she could receive medication but she had a cardiac arrest and was saved by expert surgeons at the Freeman.

Have that talk about organ donation

Terry and Cheryl have regularly spoken to the Sunderland Echo to urge Wearside people to start talking more about the sensitive topic of donating a child’s organs.

It is vital the discussion happens now because it is too upsetting for a parent to consider when they have just lost a child, they say.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more on organ donation, visit https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/

Related topics:Sunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us