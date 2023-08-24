A Sunderland charity has been inundated with 4,000 requests for just 100 free defibrillators - and all because of former football star Fabrice Muamba.

The player who came perilously close to death on the pitch in 2012 went on video to thank the Red Sky Foundation.

Fabrice Muamba who has praised the work of the Red Sky Foundation.

'It could be the difference between life and death'

He said: "We all know the importance of having a defibrillator and that could be the difference between life and death."

Red Sky has joined forces with Team Grassroots, the UK’s largest independent grassroots football organisation.

They offer a free defibrillator and online CPR training for unlimited members of local football clubs who apply for help.

4,000 requests for 100 defibrillators

But after Fabrice posted the video to praise the Red Sky Foundation and its work, there were 4,000 requests for 100 defibrillators.

Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci is determined to spread awareness and availability of defibrillators.

Sergio Petrucci, co-founder of the Foundation, said: “Our daughter, Luna, was given a second chance receiving specialist cardiac care when she needed it most and this is our way of helping others.

"Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone of any age and grassroots clubs’ budgets often don’t allow for this type of apparatus, so we are doing what we can to help clubs access one.

'Vital that every club in the UK has access'

“Using early CPR and defibrillation on a person in sudden cardiac arrest can increase their chances of survival from seven percent to over 75 percent so it’s vital that every club possible in the UK has access to a defibrillator via the Grassroots Defibrillator Programme.”

Fabrice suffered a cardiac arrest during an FA Cup quarter-final match between Bolton and Spurs in 2012.

He was given lengthy attention on the pitch including defibrillator shocks on the pitch and afterwards.

Their daughter's life was saved

Paul Kirton, Founder of Team Grassroots, said:“The demand for defibrillators at a grassroots level is testament to the awareness raised by the household names who have been affected, such as Fabrice Muamba and Christian Eriksen. "

He said the fact that demand was so high 'confirms the need for additional funding to get one in reach of every football player in the UK, at every level'.

“In the meantime, the Red Sky Foundation’s incredibly generous donation will help 100 more clubs play with confidence and give them the peace of mind knowing that life-saving equipment can be made available and used correctly, should it be required.”

Find out how to apply

Red Sky Foundation was created by Sunderland couple Sergio and Emma Petrucci to give something back after their daughter Luna received life saving open heart surgery at the Children's Heart Unit in Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

They have raised over £600,000 to fund state of the art cardiac machinery and equipment as well as funding a public access defibrillator project.