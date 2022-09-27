Sunderland Royal Hospital has become one of the first in the Europe to use the technology thanks to a £70,000 fundraising campaign by the Red Sky Foundation, which was launched by Sergio and Emma Petrucci.

Their daughter Luna, now nine, was diagnosed with two holes in her heart during a check-up following her birth in Sunderland’s maternity unit, with the couple indebted to consultant Majd Abu-Harb for his help in her diagnosis.

The new kit bought through the charity is now helping to X-ray babies, delivering images back to a radiographer in as little as two seconds, which allows for swift diagnosis and treatment.

Consultant Dr Imran Ahmed, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Ward Manager Emily Cameron, Consultant Majd Abu-Harb and Reporting Radiographer Brittany Burgess with the traditional X-ray machine and the new machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergio, 46, and Emma, 40, were told that Luna’s heart would hopefully heal on its own, but her condition was described as a “ticking time bomb” by cardiologists as they monitored her and the decision was made that she would need surgery just days before she turned two.

It was bought following a conversation with Dr Abu-Harb, with the couple remaining in touch with him following Luna’s first checks.

Sergio said: “When the paediatrician came around and listened to Luna’s heart, they could hear an echo, so they did a scan and Dr Abu-Harb picked up holes in her heart.

“It was hoped they would heal themselves, but during routine check-ups, we were told by cardiologists they were really worried about her and they said her condition was a ticking time bomb. Five days short of her second birthday she was rushed into the Freeman Hospital and underwent surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enzo, Emma, Sergio and Luna Petrucci.

“The charity grew from that experience and we contacted Dr Abu-Harb to ask how we could help and he suggested this machine. He said he would love one of these to help the babies in the unit, and so we said yes, we asked how much it would be and then got to work on the fundraising."

The quieter, lighter and smaller system can be moved into places a traditional mobile X-ray machine can struggle to reach and has no need for a motor to transport it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fujifilm FDR nano is a mobile imaging device which allows radiographers to take high quality X-rays using Digital Radiography rather than Computed Radiography.

Luna Pertrucci recovering following her heart operation.

Sergio added: “I’m immensely proud we’ve been able to do this for the unit, it’s something we’ve wanted to see happen and we hope it helps other children from South Tyneside and Sunderland like Luna so they can get the treatment they need.

“This has only been possible thanks to the huge support we have from our followers, we would like to thank each and every one of them, and our corporate partners who continue to help us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultant Neonatologist Imran Ahmed, the clinical lead for the unit, said: “We are very grateful to the Red Sky Foundation and Fujifilm as we welcome this X-ray machine to our neonatal unit.

“We’re pleased to become one of the first in the Europe to have this equipment. Seeing it in action is fantastic and we know it will help us for many years to come.”