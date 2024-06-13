'Watch' Washington man as he wins a dream £17,000 Omega timepiece after wife puts a ban on buying more watches
A Wearside watch collector who was banned by his wife from buying any more time pieces - has scooped another one in an online competition.
Dale Green now has even more time on his hands after winning a luxury watch and cash prize worth more than £27,000.
Collecting since he was a teenager
He entered BOTB’s Midweek Lifestyle Competition and Dale, from Washington, can now add an Omega Moonwatch worth £17,400 to his growing collection.
He won the prize on his first time playing with BOTB, and said: “I’ve been collecting watches since I was a teenager and, as I’ve gotten older, I understand more about them.”
‘I tend to keep upgrading them, selling one and then treating myself to a new one’
The quality assurance engineer added: “.I think mechanical watches are engineering masterpieces and find them fascinating.
“I’ve got a collection of watches of different colours and styles, and this will be my third Omega. I tend to keep upgrading them, selling one and then treating myself to a new one.”
As well as the watch, Dale bagged a £10,000 cash prize.
Wonderful surprise revealed in video call
“I’m looking to upgrade one of my cars, and we’ve got a holiday to Turkey, so it means we can push the boat out a bit more now,” the father-of-one added.
Dale received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who surprised him with the great news.
Christian said: “It was amazing to be able to surprise Dale with this stunning watch. He had a huge grin on his face when I called him, so he was clearly delighted. It’s one way to get your hands on a new watch when you’ve been told you can’t buy any more!
‘Could not have gone to a better person’
“As a proper watch collector, this prize couldn't have gone to a better person.”
BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.
Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, it has given away £67 million of cars so far.
