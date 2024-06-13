'Watch' Washington man as he wins a dream £17,000 Omega timepiece after wife puts a ban on buying more watches

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Jun 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 10:32 BST
Watch and cash made up the fantastic win

A Wearside watch collector who was banned by his wife from buying any more time pieces - has scooped another one in an online competition.

Dale Green now has even more time on his hands after winning a luxury watch and cash prize worth more than £27,000.

Collecting since he was a teenager

He entered BOTB’s Midweek Lifestyle Competition and Dale, from Washington, can now add an Omega Moonwatch worth £17,400 to his growing collection.

Dale finds out he has won a huge prize, including an Omega Moonwatch worth £17,400.
Dale finds out he has won a huge prize, including an Omega Moonwatch worth £17,400. | other 3rd party

He won the prize on his first time playing with BOTB, and said: “I’ve been collecting watches since I was a teenager and, as I’ve gotten older, I understand more about them.”

‘I tend to keep upgrading them, selling one and then treating myself to a new one’

The quality assurance engineer added: “.I think mechanical watches are engineering masterpieces and find them fascinating. 

Dale's joy after being told of his fantastic win.
Dale's joy after being told of his fantastic win. | BOTB

“I’ve got a collection of watches of different colours and styles, and this will be my third Omega. I tend to keep upgrading them, selling one and then treating myself to a new one.”

As well as the watch, Dale bagged a £10,000 cash prize.

Wonderful surprise revealed in video call

“I’m looking to upgrade one of my cars, and we’ve got a holiday to Turkey, so it means we can push the boat out a bit more now,” the father-of-one added. 

Dale received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who surprised him with the great news.

Christian said: “It was amazing to be able to surprise Dale with this stunning watch. He had a huge grin on his face when I called him, so he was clearly delighted. It’s one way to get your hands on a new watch when you’ve been told you can’t buy any more!

‘Could not have gone to a better person’

“As a proper watch collector, this prize couldn't have gone to a better person.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, it has given away £67 million of cars so far.

