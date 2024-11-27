Metrocentre Welcomes Reiss and a Wave of New Openings, Upsizes, and Upgrades

Metrocentre has announced that premium fashion brand Reiss, has opened its brand new store in the Lower Red Mall, alongside other new openings, upsizes and refits across its Red and Platinum Malls. The tenant investments reaffirm Metrocentre’s position within the North East and its success in attracting new brands while supporting the growth of existing stores.

Reiss opened its new store in Lower Red Mall on Friday 22nd November, delivering a premium collection of timeless fashion and wardrobe staples. The store is home to the region’s only Reiss Childrenswear collection, demonstrating the success in Metrocentre providing a compelling offer across its fashion brands.

Sosandar has made its regional debut in Upper Platinum Mall. Sosandar brings a fashion-forward and premium range of clothing, expanding and elevating the choice of womenswear across the scheme.

KIKO Milano has also opened its largest store in the North East at Metrocentre in Red Mall, alongside Brows & Nails, providing an array of professional beauty treatments.

Moss has opened its brand new and refurbished store, following in the footsteps of fellow Red Mall tenant River Island, which has also completed a revamp of its space. Both stores sit a stone’s throw away from Mango, which recently opened its largest store in the region, and neighbouring the likes of Zara, H&M, and anchor brand Flannels.

Ben Cox, Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, Asset Managers of Metrocentre, commented: “2024 has been a year full of tenant investment, with our accessible premium fashion and retail hubs continuing to move from strength to strength with major signings, upsizes, and comprehensive refits. Reiss has been a target brand for us for quite some time, and to have them open a store here really demonstrates the quality of our lineup. It is a reflection of our leasing strategy which nurtures existing retailers to support growth while attracting new names that continue to enhance the retail and visitor experience.”

Metrocentre has also seen investment within its Blue and Green Malls, including new stores for ProCook and Go Outdoors, plus a refurbishment for Pandora. Newcastle United Club Store is expected to open in the coming days and a comprehensive refit for long-standing tenant, Boots, which is due to start in the new year, highlighting continuous investment across the scheme.

