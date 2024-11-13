Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland man has embarked on an epic series of challenges - including running round Penshaw Monument for 24 hours.

Shaun McGlynn, who is coming to the end of his military career after nearly 25 years in the Parachute Regiment, has been backing charities since 2020.

24 hours running - around Penshaw Monument

The Regimental Sergeant Major of 3 PARA based in Colchester said: “After returning from Kabul, Afghanistan, I realised that there were no events running after Covid.”

Shaun McGlynn who is supporting the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen through fundraising. | other 3rd party

He got in touch with Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen and began a charity drive which is reaching epic proportions.

Shaun explained: “I ran a half mile loop around Penshaw Monument for 24 hours covering 74 miles and I raised more than £7,000 as well as £2,000 in food donations.”

Shain pictured during his incredible 24 hour challenge at Penshaw Monument. | ugc

105 miles in the Lake District

He once did a 105-mile ultramarathon in the Lake District for the soup kitchen and the Paras and raised more than £900 for each cause.

And earlier this month, he did a ‘last soldier standing’ event in Colchester where runners tackle a 4.167 mile loop every hour for 24 hours.

“If there are individuals still running after 23 hours, the last lap is a straight race,” said Shaun.

He completed the challenge and came ninth.

Shaun McGlynn and his charity drive for Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen. | ugc

An impressive way to end his career

Shaun told us: “Fast forward to now and I have decided to take on challenges leading up to the last few months of my regular career.”

His target is £10,000 for both charities and this is what he has planned.

Tour-De-Helvellyn which is a 42 mile ultra marathon that takes place on December 21.

Shaun McGlynn is signing off from the Paras with a series of ultra-tough charity challenges, | ugc

How you can back Shaun

A 518 mile run of the NC500 tourist route in Scotland over 11 days early next year.

Shaun described it as ‘The Big one and probably the hardest thing I have ever attempted.”

So far, he has raised more than £1,700 and anyone wanting to add to the total can back Shaun’s incredible efforts here.