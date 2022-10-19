Professional dancer Penella Bee is performing GLOW Northern Lights every Friday and Saturday evening at the Festival of Light in Roker Park until November 11.

The performance, which is 20 minutes long, is based upon the story of a young girl who sees the Aurora Borealis on Roker Beach with her father.

The transformational moment in her childhood allowed her to believe in all that is magic and the escapism that looking into the night sky can bring.

Penella Bee performing GLOW Northern Lights. Photo by Tim Bradbury

The family-friendly show combines dance and circus manipulation with cutting edge LED hula-hoops and poi (a traditional Maori dance), animated projection mapping on a large screen and spray-painted caravan.

There are exciting, interactive parts of the show where the dancer is live tracked so the animation interacts directly with the dancer’s movements. Penella finishes with a fire dance finale.

Audiences will be fully immersed with audio narration, constellations and imagery of local beauty, including a Roker Pier and lighthouse made and painted by Sunderland's own artist Frank Styles, whose large-scale murals can be seen across the city.

The message of the show is: "When you look up to the wonder and vastness of the night sky you remember anything is possible.”

Penella wowing the crowds. Photo by Frank Styles

Penella, who has more than 16 years experience of delivering a broad range of participatory arts in the local community, said: “I'm so honoured and excited to perform my work right here in Sunderland.

"I've spent my childhood looking up at the stars along our stunning coastline, it’s inspired my work ever since and to share those bits of magic with a local audience is a dream come true.”

Penella is a Sunderland-based dancer and choreographer, specialising in combined circus, fire, digital projection and animation.

The show is already wowing the crowds. Photo by Frank Styles

She has performed at many major cultural events, including Tall Ships Festival, The Cultural Spring’s Passion of the Christ, Kubix, Harambee Pasadia, Mighty Dub, Remedy, Lindisfarne and the Denmark Culture Festival. She has also worked as a lead artist for Helix Arts’ Falling On Your Feet.

Following its showing in Sunderland, GLOW Northern lights is set to grow into a touring piece for dark skies events and light festivals in 2023.

Festival of Light is running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until November 12.