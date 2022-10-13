Festival of Light returns to Sunderland as families enjoy dazzling displays at Roker Park

The sparkling lights are back once again as the annual event begins its month long run at Sunderland’s Roker Park.

The opening night saw families from across Sunderland and the North East enjoy the displays on offer, with the event running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until November 12.

The displays have become a regular fixture at Roker Park, with new attractions added each year and old favourites enjoyed by adults and children alike.

Festival of Light returns to Roker Park. April Anderson, 6, Eli Henderson, 4, Ivy Anderson, 9 and Iris Henderson, 6.

Events like this allow adults to feel like children and amaze younger spectators, according to Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Smith.

She said: “It’s absolutely beautiful. I’ve seen it before but every year there’s something new and it’s really exciting and interesting. I think it takes you away from the every day and brightens everyone’s lives, a bit of excitement, everyone can let their hair down a little bit and enjoy themselves. Even the adults can be children on occasions such as these.”

Councillor Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, also attended the opening night, and was delighted to see families out and enjoying themselves.

Festival of Light returns to Roker Park. Mayor Alison Smith with Consort Dave Smith.

She added: “I’ve just come in there and it’s pretty buzzing. It’s really nice to see people out and about enjoying the lights which are on display. It’s looking really nice, nice and bright and eye-catching when you read ‘Sunderland’ as you come in to the site.

“It makes people happy and just seeing some of the kids happy, smiley faces as they walk round is great. It’s nice seeing families out just being able to enjoy something together and see pleasure on children’s faces.”

Last year’s Festival of Light event proved a big hit as more than more than 70,000 people bought tickets to visit the park in 2021, completely selling out in just weeks.

In total, Roker Park welcomed over 80,000 people last year and it was enough to encourage Mam Maddie Kernen, 22, from Sunderland, to visit again with her children.

Festival of Light returns to Roker Park. Maddie Kerner with daughter Raymie-Vi Kerner, 2.

She said: “We came last year so we wanted to come again. My daughter likes anything to do with lights and I think it’s really good this year. She loves it. We really liked the African animals and I’d definitely recommend it to others.”

Sunderland Dad Billy Rush, 35, also visited with his children and family and thought the event was ideal to entertain young kids.

He said: “We brought the bairns down to see the lights and they enjoy it. We come down every year and it’s always a good night.”

Grandmother Sandra Wales, 55, from Sunderland, thinks the event is a great place to go for children and families.

Festival of Light returns to Roker Park. Karina Bates and Billy Rush with children Issac, 9, Leo, 10, Evan Bates, 7.

She said: “I think it’s fantastic. It’s somewhere for kids to get out and they always really like it and have a good time. It’s not often they can go out in the dark and see something like this so it’s nice.

