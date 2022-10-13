For many, the twinkling lights of Sunderland’s Illuminations display signals the start of Autumn and all of the fun the season has to offer.

As the first day of this year’s Festival of Light arrives (Thursday, October 13) we asked Echo readers to share their fondest memories of trips to see the sparkles at Roker Park and along the seafront.

What was your favourite attraction from years gone by? Let’s take a look at what you said and re-live some fantastic memories.

1. The famous tap Surely the big tap is all of our favourites? It's pictured here in 1989 ... but which year saw your favourite version of it? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. Set sail Lynn Hartley recalled memories of her sons, who were aged 1 and 2 in 1990, and couldn't say Illuminations. Instead, they called them the "bonny lights". My boys 2 and 1 in 1990) couldn't say illuminations so they just called them 'the bonny lights' Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. A dream home Strolling through the light displays in 1989 - do you remember feasting your eyes on this one? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. Precious memories Anita Armstrong remembered visiting the Illuminations with her friends, with her dad driving his Toyota Space Cruiser. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales