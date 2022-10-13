Sunderland Illuminations 2022: Festival of Light memories as Sunderland prepares for return of Illuminations
The half-term holidays are just around the corner and Sunderland families are ready to welcome the Festival of Light back to the city.
For many, the twinkling lights of Sunderland’s Illuminations display signals the start of Autumn and all of the fun the season has to offer.
As the first day of this year’s Festival of Light arrives (Thursday, October 13) we asked Echo readers to share their fondest memories of trips to see the sparkles at Roker Park and along the seafront.
What was your favourite attraction from years gone by? Let’s take a look at what you said and re-live some fantastic memories.
