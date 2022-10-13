News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Sunderland Illuminations, pictured in September 1995, as families recall their fondest memories of going to see the lights.
Sunderland Illuminations, pictured in September 1995, as families recall their fondest memories of going to see the lights.

Sunderland Illuminations 2022: Festival of Light memories as Sunderland prepares for return of Illuminations

The half-term holidays are just around the corner and Sunderland families are ready to welcome the Festival of Light back to the city.

By Debra Fox
21 hours ago

For many, the twinkling lights of Sunderland’s Illuminations display signals the start of Autumn and all of the fun the season has to offer.

As the first day of this year’s Festival of Light arrives (Thursday, October 13) we asked Echo readers to share their fondest memories of trips to see the sparkles at Roker Park and along the seafront.

What was your favourite attraction from years gone by? Let’s take a look at what you said and re-live some fantastic memories.

Visit our Wearside Echoes Facebook group here to join the conversation and don’t forget you can sign up to our monthly retro newsletter online here.

1. The famous tap

Surely the big tap is all of our favourites? It's pictured here in 1989 ... but which year saw your favourite version of it?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. Set sail

Lynn Hartley recalled memories of her sons, who were aged 1 and 2 in 1990, and couldn't say Illuminations. Instead, they called them the "bonny lights". My boys 2 and 1 in 1990) couldn't say illuminations so they just called them 'the bonny lights'

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. A dream home

Strolling through the light displays in 1989 - do you remember feasting your eyes on this one?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. Precious memories

Anita Armstrong remembered visiting the Illuminations with her friends, with her dad driving his Toyota Space Cruiser.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
SunderlandAutumnFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3