1,500 runners sign up for Sunderland's race to beat cancer this weekend - and you can too

The huge annual event returns to Herrington Country Park on Sunday and there is a choice of five events to take part in.
The Cancer Research UK event, which is held in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k,10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.
They raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding vital research.
Most Popular
-
1
Nine of the top sandwich shops across Sunderland to try on British Sandwich Week
-
2
Take a look inside this spacious four-bed home complete with a huge garden on sale in Sunderland
-
3
Review of The Northumberland Arms in Felton, where a warm welcome awaits at the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards winner
-
4
BENEFITS EXPERT: My new job was too much but can’t reclaim ESA as advised
-
5
17 Sunderland restaurants that we've loved and lost
People in Sunderland have the chance to take part in any of the series as part of the bumper weekend at Herrington Country Park starting at 10am on Sunday, May 29.
The event raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer and that includes bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.
Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s biggest series of fundraising events. It started 28 years ago as a women-only event.
The first took place in Battersea, in 1994, where 750 runners raised £48,000. Since then, it has raised nearly £900 million towards beating cancer.
There have been changes along the way.
In 2019, for the first time, men could take part. Now comes Sunderland’s turn to fundraise once more.
An event spokesman said that they hope around £150,000 will be raised.
Entries are still open for Race for Life Sunderland and other events across the region this summer.
Interested people can also sign up on the day with a Smartphone.
To enter Race for Life Sunderland today go to raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.