1,500 runners sign up for Sunderland's race to beat cancer this weekend - and you can too

The Pink Army is back! And this year, 1,500 people have signed up for Sunderland’s Race for Life.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 3:41 pm

The huge annual event returns to Herrington Country Park on Sunday and there is a choice of five events to take part in.

The Cancer Research UK event, which is held in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k,10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.

They raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding vital research.

Race for Life returns to Herrington Country Park this Sunday and there is still time to sign up.

People in Sunderland have the chance to take part in any of the series as part of the bumper weekend at Herrington Country Park starting at 10am on Sunday, May 29.

The event raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer and that includes bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia. 

Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s biggest series of fundraising events. It started 28 years ago as a women-only event.

The first took place in Battersea, in 1994, where 750 runners raised £48,000. Since then, it has raised nearly £900 million towards beating cancer.

Runners in the 2019 Race for Life.

There have been changes along the way.

In 2019, for the first time, men could take part. Now comes Sunderland’s turn to fundraise once more.

An event spokesman said that they hope around £150,000 will be raised.

Entries are still open for Race for Life Sunderland and other events across the region this summer.

Having fun in the 2019 race.

Interested people can also sign up on the day with a Smartphone.

To enter Race for Life Sunderland today go to raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

They're on their way in 2021.
