Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland couple are reflecting on 60 years of marriage - after a wedding day when their cake melted.

Betty and Bobby Hammond marked their diamond wedding at Dovecote Meadow.

By complete coincidence, the home’s owners - the housing association Housing 21 -are also celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Remembering The Flying Scotsman's visits to Sunderland in the 1960s

‘Our wedding day was red hot’

Betty and Bobby, both 83, got married at a local church in 1964.

Betty and Bobby pictured on their wedding day in 1964. | ugc

Betty said: “The day was red hot; so hot that our three-tiered wedding cake started to melt into a heap”

Sixty years later, they marked the anniversary at a Hawaiian themed party at Dovecote Meadow with family and friends joining in.

Great grandchildren on the way

Over their 60 years of marriage, they had four sons, 10 grandchildren and the family is still growing with great grandchildren on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The happy couple celebrated their diamond wedding at a Hawaiian themed party this year. | other 3rd party

The devoted couple decided to take the leap and move into Dovecote Meadow after falling in love with the scheme’s facilities and their future home.

The couple said: “Thank you to everyone at Dovecote for making us feel so welcome and at home.”

Strong sense of community

Dovecote Meadow is an Extra Care scheme situated in the suburb of Ford Estate in Sunderland.

It offers residents a range of amenities on-site and close by, as well as a strong sense of community.

Tell us if you are celebrating a huge anniversary by emailing [email protected]