'Our wedding cake melted - now we're celebrating 60 years of happy marriage'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Betty and Bobby Hammond marked their diamond wedding at Dovecote Meadow.
By complete coincidence, the home’s owners - the housing association Housing 21 -are also celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.
‘Our wedding day was red hot’
Betty and Bobby, both 83, got married at a local church in 1964.
Betty said: “The day was red hot; so hot that our three-tiered wedding cake started to melt into a heap”
Sixty years later, they marked the anniversary at a Hawaiian themed party at Dovecote Meadow with family and friends joining in.
Great grandchildren on the way
Over their 60 years of marriage, they had four sons, 10 grandchildren and the family is still growing with great grandchildren on the way.
The devoted couple decided to take the leap and move into Dovecote Meadow after falling in love with the scheme’s facilities and their future home.
The couple said: “Thank you to everyone at Dovecote for making us feel so welcome and at home.”
Strong sense of community
Dovecote Meadow is an Extra Care scheme situated in the suburb of Ford Estate in Sunderland.
It offers residents a range of amenities on-site and close by, as well as a strong sense of community.
Tell us if you are celebrating a huge anniversary by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.