A new market is heading to Sunniside this weekend, giving shoppers the chance to pick up clothes and accessories by emerging brands, as well as second hand pieces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridge Hotel Vaults are among the venues taking part | Sunderland Echo

Taking place on Saturday, March 15 from 12noon to 9pm, Threads takes place across multiple venues and will also feature street food vendors and DJ sets.

Neighbouring High Street West venues taking part include Pop Recs, TriBeCa ( Sunderland Soup Kitchen’s new community hub), the Sunshine Co-operative and No 176, High Street West, a corner building that’s been unused for the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunniside has welcomed a number of new additions recently, including Bridge Hotel Vaults and Funky G, a vintage thrift shop selling designer wear to help fund the Sunderland Soup Kitchen.

Meanwhile, work has started on the Nile + Villiers housing development on the former surface level car park and surrounding ground.

Port, which is based in St Thomas Street, will have a stall at the market | Sunderland Echo

It will see the creation of 75 homes and 575 sqm of commercial space at a site bound by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street which is due for completion in 2026.

Elsewhere in Sunniside, the old Peter Smiths Antiques warehouse has been earmarked for the proposed Glassworks site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Birkett, creative producer of Threads, said: “Sunniside is a perfect place to host a clothing market. So many great local entrepreneurs are here, with new shops and venues popping up.

“We’ve had several food and craft markets in Sunderland, that are going from strength to strength, with new ones being introduced regularly.

“This will be something different, celebrating modern vintage, streetwear, workwear, contemporary designers and car booters.

“We’re also hosting DJs in Pop Recs, street food vendors, and business as usual in Sonny’s coffee shop and the new Vaux pub. So many people have already said they’re looking forward to this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market will also feature DJ sets and street food | Sunderland Echo

Funded in part by the UK Government as part of UKSPF and with the support of the Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID), Threads is a pilot market. If it proves successful, there are hopes that more markets will be held.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “We know how popular markets are in the city, so it’s fantastic to see a new event which we hope will engage with a whole host of different audiences.

“This is a perfect fit with the city’s retail strategy – aimed at creating new ways and experiences to drive footfall and raise awareness of what Sunderland has to offer – and also our ongoing calendar of events in Sunniside, which is also partly funded by the UKSPF.

“The fact that so many different venues are involved with Threads will also be the perfect showcase to highlight what the area has to offer.”