New clothing market Threads heading to Sunniside in Sunderland
Taking place on Saturday, March 15 from 12noon to 9pm, Threads takes place across multiple venues and will also feature street food vendors and DJ sets.
Neighbouring High Street West venues taking part include Pop Recs, TriBeCa ( Sunderland Soup Kitchen’s new community hub), the Sunshine Co-operative and No 176, High Street West, a corner building that’s been unused for the past few years.
Sunniside has welcomed a number of new additions recently, including Bridge Hotel Vaults and Funky G, a vintage thrift shop selling designer wear to help fund the Sunderland Soup Kitchen.
Meanwhile, work has started on the Nile + Villiers housing development on the former surface level car park and surrounding ground.
It will see the creation of 75 homes and 575 sqm of commercial space at a site bound by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street which is due for completion in 2026.
Elsewhere in Sunniside, the old Peter Smiths Antiques warehouse has been earmarked for the proposed Glassworks site.
Emily Birkett, creative producer of Threads, said: “Sunniside is a perfect place to host a clothing market. So many great local entrepreneurs are here, with new shops and venues popping up.
“We’ve had several food and craft markets in Sunderland, that are going from strength to strength, with new ones being introduced regularly.
“This will be something different, celebrating modern vintage, streetwear, workwear, contemporary designers and car booters.
“We’re also hosting DJs in Pop Recs, street food vendors, and business as usual in Sonny’s coffee shop and the new Vaux pub. So many people have already said they’re looking forward to this.”
Funded in part by the UK Government as part of UKSPF and with the support of the Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID), Threads is a pilot market. If it proves successful, there are hopes that more markets will be held.
Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “We know how popular markets are in the city, so it’s fantastic to see a new event which we hope will engage with a whole host of different audiences.
“This is a perfect fit with the city’s retail strategy – aimed at creating new ways and experiences to drive footfall and raise awareness of what Sunderland has to offer – and also our ongoing calendar of events in Sunniside, which is also partly funded by the UKSPF.
“The fact that so many different venues are involved with Threads will also be the perfect showcase to highlight what the area has to offer.”