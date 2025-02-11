Works forge ahead on Sunniside housing development in Sunderland

Work is forging ahead on a new housing development set to bring new life to one of Sunderland’s oldest areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works have started on the new Sunniside community | Sunderland Echo

Planning permission was granted for the ‘Nile + Villiers’ housing development in Sunniside last October, with the early stages of the development ongoing.

It will see the creation of 75 homes and 575 sqm of commercial space at a site bound by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street as part of wider plans to improve Sunniside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of last year, the car park on High Street West closed to make way for the development and signage has since gone up around the site as initial building works take place, with a view for completion in 2026.

The car park closed in High Street West at the end of 2024 to make way for the development | Sunderland Echo

Of those 75 homes being built, housing developer-operator, Placefirst, will forward fund the delivery of 65 dwellings which will see them own and manage the private rent homes.

The remaining 10 properties will be sold to local buyers..

The two and three-bedroom new homes will also feature a communal garden.

The homes will feature a communal garden | TOWN

Meanwhile, a stretch of commercial units will line High Street West and aims to reinstate two streets demolished in the 2000s which were historically home to printers, cabinet makers and textile workers.

You can read more on the planning application here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, which was conceived with local community organisation Back on the Map working with TOWN and Create Streets, is supported by over £4 million of the previous government’s Levelling-Up Fund investment.

How the commercial units on High Street West are set to look | TOWN

Sunderland City Council is the developer of the scheme, with national developer TOWN in the role of development manager.

The development ties in with wider plans to have more people living and working in the city centre, with the West Park Quarter of 265 new homes on the old Civic Centre site nearing completion and a further 1,000 homes to be created on either side of the Wear as part of the Riverside development.

Elsewhere in Sunniside, the old Peter Smiths Antiques warehouse has been earmarked for the proposed Glassworks site.