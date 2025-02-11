Works forge ahead on Sunniside housing development in Sunderland
Planning permission was granted for the ‘Nile + Villiers’ housing development in Sunniside last October, with the early stages of the development ongoing.
It will see the creation of 75 homes and 575 sqm of commercial space at a site bound by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street as part of wider plans to improve Sunniside.
At the end of last year, the car park on High Street West closed to make way for the development and signage has since gone up around the site as initial building works take place, with a view for completion in 2026.
Of those 75 homes being built, housing developer-operator, Placefirst, will forward fund the delivery of 65 dwellings which will see them own and manage the private rent homes.
The remaining 10 properties will be sold to local buyers..
The two and three-bedroom new homes will also feature a communal garden.
Meanwhile, a stretch of commercial units will line High Street West and aims to reinstate two streets demolished in the 2000s which were historically home to printers, cabinet makers and textile workers.
You can read more on the planning application here.
The project, which was conceived with local community organisation Back on the Map working with TOWN and Create Streets, is supported by over £4 million of the previous government’s Levelling-Up Fund investment.
Sunderland City Council is the developer of the scheme, with national developer TOWN in the role of development manager.
The development ties in with wider plans to have more people living and working in the city centre, with the West Park Quarter of 265 new homes on the old Civic Centre site nearing completion and a further 1,000 homes to be created on either side of the Wear as part of the Riverside development.
Elsewhere in Sunniside, the old Peter Smiths Antiques warehouse has been earmarked for the proposed Glassworks site.