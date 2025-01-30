Former Peter Smith's Antiques site earmarked for new Glassworks Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been announced that the former Peter Smith’s Antiques site has been earmarked for the new Glassworks Sunderland.

Peter Smith Antiques operated for decades on Borough Road and the warehouse still bears the late antique dealer's initials. | Sunderland Echo

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Sunderland Culture has been awarded a £5m grant from the DCMS Cultural Development Fund, towards establishing Glassworks: Sunderland.

With the facility totalling £7.5m, it’s aimed at becoming a nationally-significant centre of excellence for glassmaking, continuing a tradition of the craft that dates back 1300 years on Wearside.

While it was previously announced that the site would be in Sunniside, in line with ongoing regeneration and investment in the area, it’s now been confirmed that the former Peter Smith’s Antiques warehouse is the exact proposed site of the new facility.

It’s one of the few buildings in the area suitable to house the specialist equipment needed to power a glass-making facility.

A familiar landmark in Borough Road, for decades it was used as a workshop and warehouse space by respected antiques dealer Peter Smith, who passed away in 2021, his initials still emblazoned on the imposing wooden doors that loom large on the main road.

Prior to that, it was a hive of activity, used as a factory, a Jewish School (with Hebrew inscriptions still evident in the stained glass) and by Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

The warehouse is vast inside | Sunderland Echo

Proposals to locate Glassworks: Sunderland in the building have been welcomed by Theatre Space North East (TSNE), who last year released details of their own ambitions to move into the space to create an auditorium, as well as space to host touring productions and other local groups, creative offices and rehearsal spaces.

The council and TSNE have been working hand-in-hand to explore alternative ways of realising their aspirations of adding to the theatre provision in the area, while retaining the warehouse for use as a new glass studio.

Sunderland City Council own TSNE’s current base as well as the former antiques warehouse, which is next door, and the local authority says it is keen to enable both buildings to support the development of a vibrant cultural offer in Sunniside.

Corinne Kilvington, founder and artistic director of Theatre Space North East, said: “Because we recognise the importance of glassmaking to the area and the unique characteristics of the Peter Smith Antques building, we will explore other ways of delivering on our ambitions with the council, while supporting the vision for a Glassworks in Sunniside, which we will be proud to have as our neighbour.

Corinne Kilvington inside the warehouse | Sunderland Echo

“As a business that has been based in Sunniside for many years, this is a part of Sunderland that we love and are incredibly passionate about.”

She added: “Sunniside is such a brilliant creative part of the city, and we want it to thrive. It’s exciting that we have the possibility of a world-class facility – in Glassworks: Sunderland - on the doorstep, and we hope that by supporting Sunderland Culture and partners to realise their ambitions of bringing Glassworks to Sunniside, the city will retain its proud glassmaking heritage and strengthen Sunniside’s offer in the process.”

Sunderland Culture will collaborate with partners including the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) along with Sunderland City Council and the University of Sunderland on the development of Glassworks: Sunderland - an ambitious, new world-class facility for glassmaking.

Few other buildings in the area are large enough to house a glassmaking facility | Sunderland Echo

The expectation is that it will be one of the few places in the UK with specialist glassmaking facilities for artists and participants to create and produce in glass - safeguarding glassmaking in the city, driving growth and productivity among creative businesses, and supporting cultural regeneration and placemaking.

It goes some way to cushion the blow of losing the National Glass Centre, which is set to close in July 2026. However, questions still remain about that site with the Save The National Glass campaign group still pushing for answers.

The group’s petition has already accrued more than 35,000 signatures of support to save the National Glass Centre, which is owned by University of Sunderland.

Meanwhile, development of the Glassworks partnership project is still at an early stage.

The building retains many original features | Sunderland Echo

Following the news that the bid for £5m from the Cultural Development Fund has been successful – securing the maximum available funding under the CDF programme – the first step will be for the partners to come together with glassmakers to develop a robust business model for what will become a self-sustaining glass making hub.

In parallel, detailed work will be undertaken in relation to the additional funds which need to be raised to identify wider sources of investment that can be secured including philanthropic investment.

Nick Malyan, chief executive of Sunderland Culture, said: “Glassworks: Sunderland is a hugely ambitious project that will unleash the creative potential of Sunniside, a place that is already brimming with creativity.

“There’s a sense of freedom and expression in this area that Glassworks will build on, and we’re really excited to work with businesses in the area – including TSNE, along with glassmakers and creatives from across the region – to shape our plans.”

Councillor Beth Jones, cabinet member for communities, culture and tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s been brilliant to see proposals for Glassworks: Sunderland receive such a warm welcome from the wider city community, as well as creative businesses in Sunniside and we’re looking forward to working with our partners to move this exciting project forward.”

Elsewhere in Sunniside, work has started on clearing land off High Street West to create the Nile + Villiers community of 75 new homes and reinstating two streets demolished in the 2000s which were historically home to printers, cabinet makers and textile workers.