Over a quarter of Sunderland kids living 'in poverty'

More than a quarter of children in Sunderland are living in relative poverty, new figures show.

By Sonja Tutty
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:17 BST

Department for Work and Pensions figures show 12,894 children – 26.8% of all youngsters in the city – were in a family whose income was below 60% of the average national household income, claiming child support and at least one other household benefit.

Of these children, 10,411 were deemed to be in ‘absolute poverty’ – where their family's income was lower than 60% of the median income – accounting for 21.7% of youngsters in the area.

Nationally, 2.47 million children (20.1%) were in relative poverty and 1.89 million children (15.3%) were in absolute poverty.

Becca Lyon, head of child poverty at Save the Children, said children in poverty often grow up too fast as they are exposed to concerns about money and paying bills.

She added: "This can leave lasting scars. Families need a proper benefits system that protects them from hardship, and means children can grow up without having to know what the inside of a food bank looks like.”

Action for Children accused ministers of knowing what works – given the action taken during the pandemic - but “choosing not to do it”.

New Government figures have revealed over a quarter of children in Sunderland are living in poverty.
Imran Hussain, the charity’s director of policy and campaigns, said: “It is astonishing that, despite the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the prospect of rising child poverty for years to come, the Government is still not targeting help for children in low-income families.

“There is so much more that this Government can do in these tough times to stop those with the least from suffering the most,” he added.

A Government spokesperson said they were “committed to eradicating poverty and supporting those in need.”

They added: “Our actions have helped ensure there are nearly two million fewer people in absolute poverty than there were in 2009-10.

“The latest figures reflect the country coming out of the pandemic and accompanying rising prices and record levels of support have been provided through cost-of-living payments, the Household Support Fund and the Energy Price Guarantee which will continue to hold down people’s energy bills.”

