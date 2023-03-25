Sunderland shoppers react as rocketing food prices become a ‘real struggle’ and some families turn to food banks

This week saw the announcement the UK had seen a further jump in inflation which was recorded at 10.4% for February compared to 10.1% in January.

With fuel prices continuing to fall, financial experts blamed the increase on the continued escalation in food prices, which are rising at the fastest rate in 45 years.

Analysis from the Office for National Statistics shows dairy products have increased massively compared to this time last year with the cost of cheese, milk and eggs rocketing by 49, 43 and 29 per cent respectively.

Sugar has increased by 31% and sliced white bread by 21%.

They’re figures which certainly ring true for shoppers at The Galleries in Washington.

Sheila Smiles, 70, from Houghton, said: “The cost of food is becoming a real struggle for people and with the cost of energy, some families really are facing a choice of eating or heating.

Shoppers at The Galleries in Washington have been reacting to the rise in the cost of food.

"Food seems to be at least 20% more than six months ago. Every time I go to the shops the cost seems to be more. In particular, I’ve seen big rises in vegetables, toilet rolls and tea bags.”

Jean Merrington, 72, from Washington, added: “Judging by the number of people going to food banks, the cost of food is becoming a real issue for people. I’ve seen a big rise in prices in the last year and everything is now very expensive.

"At the end of the day I have to eat and so I have to pay it.”

Jacqueline Hood, 67, from Houghton, has started to adapt her shopping and eating habits to get the best value for money.

Jean Merrington, 72, said more people are resorting to food banks.

She said: “Everything is going up and I’m getting less for my money. The cost is becoming a big issue for people and I’m being more careful about what I buy and cook as well as reducing my waste.

Husband and wife Susan and Tony Markham, also from Houghton, feel part of the problem is due to an over-dependence on importing food.

Susan, 62, said: “Food is now very expensive and everything seems to have gone up. A tub of lurpack is £5, which is ridiculous. We are okay financially but a lot of people are really struggling with these prices.

"I don’t understand why we are having to import products in from abroad rather than growing our own.”

Susan and Tony Markham feel the UK needs to grow more of its own produce.

Tony, 63, added: “Some pensioners are struggling and facing a choice of eating or heating.”

Sunderland councillor Louise Farthing was at The Galleries doing her shopping and she feels rising food prices are a consequence of rising energy prices and global factors.

She said: “I used to pay a pound for a carton of milk and it’s now £1.65 and the cost of food is becoming a real issue for people. Running a shop is becoming so expensive to cover the costs of staffing and refrigeration.

"Prices have also been impacted by the war in Ukraine which used to be the bread basket of the world.”

Rocketing food prices have been blamed on increased costs of animal feed, fertilisers and in particular energy which is used in both the production and refrigeration of food.