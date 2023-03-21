The hub, at the Apostolic Church in Brick Garth, joins four others which have opened in recent months, supported by Sunderland City Council and delivered in partnership with food distribution scheme The Bread and Butter Thing.

There is also a The Bread and Butter Thing hub at Pennywell Neighbourhood Centre, supported by Gentoo and Karbon Homes.

For just £8.50 people who sign up to become members will get around £35 worth of food, including fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled food for the fridge, and store cupboard staples.

Sunderland City Council Cllr's Kelly Chequer and Linda Williams with The Bread and Butter Thing's Darryl Collier

Coun Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to support the opening of an affordable food hub in the Coalfields area of the city.

"The four food hubs we've already helped to set up across the city have really proved their worth these last few weeks by providing a vital lifeline to struggling families as the cost of everyday essentials continues to spiral. They're an important part of the wider work we're doing to support our communities through the cost of living crisis.”

‘Healthy eating is so important’

Cabinet Member for Healthy City Coun Kelly Chequer added: "These hubs are playing a really valuable role in helping residents who would otherwise struggle to afford healthy nutritious food to feed their families.

"Healthy eating is so important in protecting people against a range of diseases and conditions, so it's brilliant to see this project making such good use of surplus healthy food at the same time as providing a valuable service to our communities."

The Bread and Butter Thing was founded in Manchester in 2016 and works with manufacturers, retailers and the hospitality industry to redistribute surplus food to people who need it the most. Its community vans regularly redistribute more than 100 tonnes of food a week to over 90 community locations.

CEO Mark Game, CEO of The Bread and Butter Thing said almost three quarters of members reported they were getting better access to affordable fruit and veg and 80% had tried new foods: “We’re proud to be supporting people in this way and that we’ve such a positive welcome to the city.

"I’m delighted we can now get our sixth local project up and running, spreading the benefits of our affordable food further across the area.”

The scheme is free to join, open to all and there is no ongoing commitment.

To sign up, visit: https://www.breadandbutterthing.org/become-a-member.

You will receive a weekly text asking if you’d like any groceries that week and if so, your order will be delivered to your chosen hub. You can choose from a top selling family bag at £8.50, an individual bag for £5 or a large family bag for £17. There is also a vegetarian option.

Groceries will be different each week but ty will always include fresh, healthy fruit and veg, cupboard staples, and other everyday ingredients.

Other locations

The other affordable food hubs are at:

Austin House, Southwick

CHANCE Sunderland, Hendon

Rainbow Family Centre, Washington

Silksworth Youth and Community Centre

