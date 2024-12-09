It was warm and sunny in Malta - but these Sunderland-mad fans swapped it all for a rain-soaked weekend on Wearside during Storm Darragh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth named storm of the season brought intense gusts to many parts of the country over the weekend, with millions warned to stay indoors.

Drenched but happy. That's these fans who got to watch Sunderland play during Storm Darragh. | ugc

2,000 miles into a storm

But 12 staunch SAFC supporters flew 2,000 miles into the North East to see the Black Cats take on Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They loved every minute of it, from the pre-match pints and a pork pie to seeing Sunderland come from behind to win.

Among them was Colin Backhouse who lives in Sliema in Malta but originates from Penshaw.

Time for a pint and a pie on a storm day in Sunderland. | ugc

‘They absolutely loved it’

He told us: “Twelve of us came to Sunderland via Manchester and they absolutely loved it. Unlike many, they stayed to the end of the game and even went back into the stadium for a group picture.

“They have the trek back to Malta with memories they never envisaged. I think they drank Sunderland dry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Mizzi, left, and Colin Backhouse in Sunderland for the game against Stoke City. | ugc

Justin has never seen Sunderland lose

They all got absolutely drenched but it did not stop them from taking in all the sights of Sunderland including pubs and the Fans Museum.

One fan has proved to be a lucky mascot whenever he comes to Sunderland.

Colin’s friend Justin Mizzi from Hamrun in Malta ‘has never seen Sunderland lose’ and his winning streak continued on Saturday.

Drenched and loving it. The Sunderland fans who swapped Malta for a stormy day on Wearside. | ugc

Join them on match days in Sliema

Colin added: “ "If anyone is coming on holiday to Malta, feel free to join us on match days at the Salisbury Arms in Sliema."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin and fellow SAFC fans in Malta. | ugc

Tell us about the lengths you have gone to in order to follow Sunderland.

Maybe you’ve travelled through blizzards, floods or journeys filled with mishaps. Tell us more by emailing [email protected]