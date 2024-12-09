'I swapped Malta for Sunderland during Storm Darragh - and loved it'
The fourth named storm of the season brought intense gusts to many parts of the country over the weekend, with millions warned to stay indoors.
2,000 miles into a storm
But 12 staunch SAFC supporters flew 2,000 miles into the North East to see the Black Cats take on Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.
They loved every minute of it, from the pre-match pints and a pork pie to seeing Sunderland come from behind to win.
Among them was Colin Backhouse who lives in Sliema in Malta but originates from Penshaw.
‘They absolutely loved it’
He told us: “Twelve of us came to Sunderland via Manchester and they absolutely loved it. Unlike many, they stayed to the end of the game and even went back into the stadium for a group picture.
“They have the trek back to Malta with memories they never envisaged. I think they drank Sunderland dry.”
Justin has never seen Sunderland lose
They all got absolutely drenched but it did not stop them from taking in all the sights of Sunderland including pubs and the Fans Museum.
One fan has proved to be a lucky mascot whenever he comes to Sunderland.
Colin’s friend Justin Mizzi from Hamrun in Malta ‘has never seen Sunderland lose’ and his winning streak continued on Saturday.
Join them on match days in Sliema
Colin added: “ "If anyone is coming on holiday to Malta, feel free to join us on match days at the Salisbury Arms in Sliema."
Tell us about the lengths you have gone to in order to follow Sunderland.
Maybe you’ve travelled through blizzards, floods or journeys filled with mishaps. Tell us more by emailing [email protected]