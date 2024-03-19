Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland legend Jermain Defoe has launched a football academy to find a new generation of talent.

The former SAFC striker has teamed up with East Durham College to announce a 'first of its kind partnership'

Highest standards for 16-18 year olds

It will bring together the highest standards in sports academia and football training for 16-18 year olds in the North East.

The Jermain Defoe Football Academy will launch in September 2024.

It aims to help students, both male and female, to develop their football talent and to thrive academically with tuition from highly experienced sport lecturers at East Durham College.

Jermain Defoe pictured at East Durham College where he will launch the new football academy.

'It's something I have wanted to do for a long time'

On the pitch, students will develop their skills through regular training with UEFA-licensed coaches, including former Sunderland AFC defender Darren Holloway.

There will also be special sessions with Jermain Defoe.

Students will also get access to a range of other benefits, including performance video analysis, onsite physiotherapy, strength and conditioning training and the opportunity to compete in regional leagues and national cup competitions.

Jermain Degoe in action against Newcastle United

Off the pitch, students will study on a Sports Coaching and Development Level 2 or Level 3 programme designed to develop academic, leadership and employability skills.

Real opportunities to progress

It will provide real opportunities for students to progress to higher education, apprenticeships, full-time employment and US scholarship pathways.

Jermain said: “This new Academy is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time."

“I’ve been really lucky to have an amazing career in football and now it’s all about giving back to the next generation for me.”

'Opportunities they could only dream of'

“The Academy will give students who love football opportunities they could only dream of, training with some of the best coaches in the area; EDC is the place for college football training in the North East.”

'Jermain Defoe is no stranger to East Durham College.

He has been working with the college and the Bradley Lowery Foundation for some time offering holiday football camps for local young children through the Winnrs Camp.

Bradley Lowery with Jermain Defoe and fellow SAFC star Vito Mannone in 2017.

Jermain added: “The facilities at East Durham College are absolutely amazing for anyone interested in sport. They’ve got some of the best grass pitches in the region, a full-size floodlit 3G pitch, double-size sports hall and their own on-site gym. What more could someone interested in sport ask for?”

How you can sign up

Chris English, Curriculum Director of Professional Studies at East Durham College, said: “While the college has always had an incredible football offer, this new partnership with Jermain will help take the college to new heights.

“We want EDC to become the premier place for football training in the area, and with this new Jermain Defoe Football Academy, we know it’s going to happen."

Students starting in Year 12 and Year 13 this September, who are interested in joining the new academy, can do so by signing up for the special trial day on Wednesday April 3, from 1pm to 3pm, which Jermain will be attending.