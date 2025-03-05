Surprisingly spacious 2 bed Tunstall bungalow with gorgeous modern interior and private garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 12:25 BST

This is an outstanding bungalow.

On the market for £239,950 with Peter Heron, this recently-refurbished semi-detached bungalow is located in Tunstall area in southern Sunderland and sits on a lovely, tranquil cul-de-sac, promising plenty of peace and quiet.

Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you

Promising any lucky new owners a spacious, all-on-one-level accommodation which includes a spacious living room, a gorgeous modern family kitchen with utility room, and two good-sized bedrooms.

Read Sunderland’s latest news and sport on the go with the Echo’s email newsletters - sign up online

The bathroom features a contemporary shower suite with the lovely added touch of underfloor heating, while externally the bungalow has a low-maintenance front garden and an enclosed rear garden with a lawn and patio seating area.

Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes

Situated in a popular area with excellent local amenities, transport links, and easy access to the city centre, this home is ideal for those seeking convenience and comfort. What’s more, the property is available with no upward chain and vacant possession, making it a perfect option for those looking to move in quickly.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss…

Spacious, modern, and charming 3 bed Westoe family home with slick interior design on the market

I tour a lovely 4 bed Harton family home Readhead Park with uber stylish design for sale

Historic & huge 6 bed mock Tudor style Sunderland home on Roker Park Terrace for sale

I can't believe the price tag on this modern 3 bed Barnes family home with huge garden extension potential

Spectacular 6 bed Whitburn seafront family mansion with high tech design, steam room & huge garden for sale

Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

1. Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron) | Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

Photo Sales
Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

2. Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron) | Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

Photo Sales
Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

3. Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron) | Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

Photo Sales
Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

4. Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron) | Brentwood Gardens (Credit: Peter Heron)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandHousingPropertyMetroPropertyMoney
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice