On the market for £239,950 with Peter Heron, this recently-refurbished semi-detached bungalow is located in Tunstall area in southern Sunderland and sits on a lovely, tranquil cul-de-sac, promising plenty of peace and quiet.
Promising any lucky new owners a spacious, all-on-one-level accommodation which includes a spacious living room, a gorgeous modern family kitchen with utility room, and two good-sized bedrooms.
The bathroom features a contemporary shower suite with the lovely added touch of underfloor heating, while externally the bungalow has a low-maintenance front garden and an enclosed rear garden with a lawn and patio seating area.
Situated in a popular area with excellent local amenities, transport links, and easy access to the city centre, this home is ideal for those seeking convenience and comfort. What’s more, the property is available with no upward chain and vacant possession, making it a perfect option for those looking to move in quickly.
