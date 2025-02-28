On the market for £145,000 with Good Life, this attractive 3 bed semi-detached family home is located in the Barnes area of Sunderland, ideally located on Durham Road within walking distance of Bede College and Barnes Park.
Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free newsletters and get the headlines delivered to your inbox
Well-presented throughout, this home features a spacious layout across two floors, including a generous family lounge, a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a downstairs bathroom with a separate shower, and a rear lobby with access to a WC and porch.
Follow the action from the Stadium of Light and beyond when you sign up for the Echo’s free SAFC newsletter
Upstairs, the first floor has 3 good-sized double bedrooms, all with ample storage space, while the outside areas include a spacious driveway with potential for expansion, a well-maintained front garden, and a large, attractive rear garden boasting a lawn, a gravel patio area, and a summer house, offering ample outdoor space.
Looking for more Sunderland memories? Why not sign up for Wearside Echoes with Chris Cordner, our free newsletter bringing retro to your inbox
Other notable features include laminate wood-effect flooring throughout and a stylish bathroom suite while, for those looking to take on a bit of a real estate project, this property also offers further potential for extension, making it a great opportunity for those seeking additional space.
Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes
This home is ideal for families, with easy access to local amenities, transport links, and green spaces. Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss…
Mind-blowing deluxe Seaham Hall lodge with private hot tub, sauna & access to 5 star hotel on the market
I tour a lovely 3 bed Sunderland suburb home ideal for 1st time buyers on the market for bargain price
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.