I can't believe the price tag on this modern 3 bed Barnes family home with huge garden extension potential

By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:51 BST

This place offers exceptional value.

On the market for £145,000 with Good Life, this attractive 3 bed semi-detached family home is located in the Barnes area of Sunderland, ideally located on Durham Road within walking distance of Bede College and Barnes Park.

Well-presented throughout, this home features a spacious layout across two floors, including a generous family lounge, a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a downstairs bathroom with a separate shower, and a rear lobby with access to a WC and porch.

Upstairs, the first floor has 3 good-sized double bedrooms, all with ample storage space, while the outside areas include a spacious driveway with potential for expansion, a well-maintained front garden, and a large, attractive rear garden boasting a lawn, a gravel patio area, and a summer house, offering ample outdoor space.

Other notable features include laminate wood-effect flooring throughout and a stylish bathroom suite while, for those looking to take on a bit of a real estate project, this property also offers further potential for extension, making it a great opportunity for those seeking additional space.

This home is ideal for families, with easy access to local amenities, transport links, and green spaces. Take a look around...

