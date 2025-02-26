Mind-blowing deluxe Seaham Hall lodge with private hot tub, sauna & access to 5 star hotel on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 09:39 BST

This piece of real estate represents a really unique opportunity to own a luxury lodge set within the grounds of a prestigious 5 star hotel.

On the market for £750,000 with Finest Properties, this lodge is part of Seaham Hall Residences located at the grand five-star Seaham Hall, itself located on the stunning Durham Heritage Coast.

Visit the Sunderland Echo’s newsletter page to sign up for our range of free news and sport emails

One of a series of newly developed lodges, this property - named The Seaglass - provides owners exclusive access to the hotel's award-winning amenities, including its renowned spa, wellness facilities, fine dining, and concierge services.

Read Sunderland’s latest news and sport on the go with the Echo’s email newsletters - sign up online today

Each lodge is designed with high-spec finishes and contemporary aesthetics, featuring a spacious open-plan living area, two en-suite bedrooms with dressing rooms, and a modern kitchen with premium appliances.

Follow the action from the Stadium of Light and beyond when you sign up for the Echo’s free SAFC newsletter

Inside, the home features vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, and a generous terrace with scenic views, as well as a private hot tub, sauna, and luxury outdoor entertainment area for relaxation. Owners can also benefit from a fully-managed letting service, offering the potential for up to 10% annual rental return with no stamp duty or council tax to pay.

Looking for more Sunderland memories? Why not sign up for Wearside Echoes with Chris Cordner, our free newsletter bringing retro to your inbox

The landscaped grounds and direct access to the coastal path mean that this secluded but deluxe property blends luxurious living with the potential for solid income, making it an attractive proposition for both personal use and rental income.

Take a look around...

The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

1. The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties) | The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

Photo Sales
The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

2. The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties) | The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

Photo Sales
The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

3. The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties) | The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

Photo Sales
The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

4. The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties) | The Seaglass (Credit: Finest Properties)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPropertyMoneyHotel
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice