This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for offers in excess of £145,000 with Purple Bricks, this charming 3-bed Sunderland home is located in the South Hylton area on the outskirts of the city and features an ideal combination of comfortable modern features with family flexibility.
Read Sunderland’s latest news and sport on the go with the Echo’s email newsletters - sign up online today
Boasting a spacious living room with large windows which flood the space with natural light, the home has an innate welcoming vibe, with the welcoming kitchen offering ample storage and plenty of space for family life.
Follow the action from the Stadium of Light and beyond when you sign up for the Echo’s free SAFC newsletter
Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms are practical and generously-sized, with the main bedroom in particular offering plenty of room. The family bathroom is also well-maintained and nicely proportioned.
Looking for more Sunderland memories? Why not sign up for Wearside Echoes with Chris Cordner, our free newsletter bringing retro to your inbox
Outside, the home features a lovely rear garden perfect for relaxation on those sunny days for which we’re all hoping come the summer. What’s more, the home is located close to a range of amenities including schools and transport links.
Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes
Ideal for first-time buyers, this home is conveniently-located, offers a slick modern design, and is the ideal home for those looking to settle in the Sunderland area without being in the thick of city life.
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss...
Mind-blowing deluxe Seaham Hall lodge with private hot tub, sauna & access to 5 star hotel on the market
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.