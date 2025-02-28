Historic & huge 6 bed mock Tudor style Sunderland home on Roker Park Terrace for sale

On the market for £550,000 with Hunters, this wonderful home is located on the sought-after and prestigious Roker Park Terrace in Sunderland, offering any potential lucky new owners the unique blend of historic charm, mock-Tudor stylings, and spacious modern living.

Set over three well-proportioned floors, this home has six bedrooms, meaning that it can cater to families of just about any typical size. The welcoming entrance porch opens through into the grand hallway, which really sets the tone for this charming and characterful home.

The large front reception room is bathed in natural sunlight, while the additional rear reception room is a more cosy family retreat, ideal for film nights or entertaining. The heart of the home is the modern fitted kitchen, which has its own dining area as well as utility room and access to the rear courtyard.

Upstairs, the first floor boasts a large family bathroom with free-standing bath and a separate shower room, while the large landing filters off into three bedrooms, the front two of which have lovely views over Roker Park.

Heading upstairs again and you’ll find three more bedrooms and a smaller room ideal for use as an office or extra storage space. Outside, this home has a curb-appeal-enhancing front garden, and is located near the coast, local amenities, and transport links.

