On the market for £199,950 with Peter Heron, this gorgeous mid-terraced period home is located in the sought-after area of Ashbrooke, and has been modernised to an impressive standard throughout.

The quintessential family home, there is plenty more to this charming property than meets the eye from the unassuming front facade, with the interior featuring a grand entrance vestibule leading through to an elegant reception hall with a striking staircase.

Beautifully presented, this home also features two spacious reception rooms and a stunning breakfasting kitchen with stylish units, luxury work surfaces, a Belfast sink, and integrated appliances - this really is the heart of this magnificent home.

Upstairs, the first floor offers a generous landing, three bedrooms, and a fabulous period-style bathroom with a walk-in shower, free-standing roll-top bath, and classic fittings. The home also benefits from gas central heating, a cellar, and a rear courtyard with access to a storage shed.

Ideal for flexible family life, the property is located close to a number of amenities and good schools, whilst also boasting transport links to Sunderland city centre and the surrounding areas. It is ideal for those seeking a blend of period charm and modern comfort.

