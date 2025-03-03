On the market for offers in excess of £899,995 with Alfred Pallas, this stunning, architect-designed detached smart home is located in a sought-after cliff-top area near Whitburn, offering sea views and easy access to the village centre, local beaches, and schools.

Blending all the aspects which make a truly modern home, this property offers an exceptional finish throughout - including state-of-the-art home automation system, solar panels, and underfloor heating - this spacious property spans three floors of flawless contemporary design.

Offering any lucky new owners six bedrooms and four bathrooms, this home begins with a large entrance hall leading through to the family living room and the heart of the home: the impressive open-plan kitchen and family room with integrated appliances and bi-fold doors onto the south-facing garden.

It also includes a dedicated cinema room, home office, and living room with inglenook fireplace, while the main bedroom on the top floor boasts a private sitting area, a Juliet balcony with panoramic views, a luxury en-suite with a steam room, and a walk-in dressing room.

Externally, the property offers ample parking, an integral garage, and beautifully landscaped gardens with outdoor lighting, water features, and terraced seating areas. The home also includes intelligent climate and lighting controls, a multi-room sound system, and energy-efficient systems.

This place is special, so take a look around...

