On the market for offers in excess of £308,000 with Good Move, this spacious 3-bed semi-detached family home is located in the sought-after area of Whitburn and is not only eye-catching, but also surprisingly spacious as well.

With the current owners keen to expediate the sales process as much as possible, the estate agents have emphasised how a quick purchase would be preferable, with this home boasting an enviable location near local amenities as well as transport links to both Sunderland and South Shields.

Whilst it is undoubtedly in need of a little TLC and of updating somewhat, this home is nevertheless an outstanding property ripe for renovation and ready for someone to come in and really make it their own.

Featuring an entrance hall, a family lounge, a rear hallway, a large kitchen, and a dining room, the ground floor of this home is roomy and adaptable, ideal for family life, functionality, and compatible with a modern style.

Upstairs, the home boasts a large first-floor landing off of which you will find three good-sized bedrooms as well as the home’s family bathroom. There is also additional storage space in the loft, which is accessed via a further set of stairs.

Also featuring a garage to the side, this home offers great potential and is ideal for those looking to invest in a home either for themselves or as a financial opportunity in a desirable and well-connected location.

