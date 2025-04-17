Thinking of selling? Take a few simple steps to maximise your return | Composite NationalWorld

Whether you’re in Hartlepool, South Shields or Morpeth, here’s how to prep your home for a quicker sale and stronger valuation.

Thinking of putting your home on the market in the North East? Whether you’re in Sunderland, Alnwick, Hartlepool or South Shields, the market’s still moving – but getting a great price isn’t just down to location.

Here’s a five-point plan to help you stand out, sell faster, and boost your valuation.

1. Check what homes near you are going for

Start by having a scroll through Rightmove, Zoopla and local agent sites. Look for properties like yours in your area – not just asking prices, but what’s recently sold or gone under offer. In places like Ashington and Seaham, even a few streets can make a big difference.

Once you’ve got a feel for it, get a free expert opinion. Purplebricks offers quick, no-obligation valuations across the region.

2. Tidy up the front – it’s the first thing buyers notice

From terraced houses in Blyth to semis in Washington, a tidy entrance can add real value. Clear the path, clean the steps and add some colour with low-maintenance pots from GardeningExpress.

Want extra kerb appeal? A freshly painted front door is a game-changer – Dulux has an easy guide to picking a standout shade.

3. Declutter, brighten and show off your space

Buyers in the North East are looking for light, space and potential. Let in the natural light, clean your windows, and move furniture around to open things up.

If you’re short on space, consider using Safestore for temporary storage while you’re selling.

Need a quick style boost? New cushions, lighting or a fresh throw from Dunelm can give your rooms a lift without a full makeover.

4. Get your paperwork sorted early

You’ll need a valid Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) to sell – and if yours is out of date, you can get a new one quickly at EnergyPerformanceCertificates.co.uk.

Buyers also appreciate having guarantees and paperwork for any major work you’ve done – like a new boiler, windows or insulation. It builds confidence and can support your asking price.

5. Get a valuation from someone who knows your area

From Morpeth to Murton, property values can vary street by street. A good agent knows what’s really happening in your town – not just the averages.

Book your free Purplebricks valuation here to find out what your home’s really worth in today’s market.

And don’t forget – you’ve got options

Purplebricks is a leading online estate agent, but you can also compare others like Yopa, which offer fixed fees and local support.

The North East market is active – but buyers want value. Present your home properly, be ready with your paperwork, and price it with confidence.