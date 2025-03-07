On the market for £279,950 with YOUR MOVE Chris Stonock, this well-presented family home is located in the Millfield area of Sunderland to the west of the city centre and boasts not only a great location, but oodles of space too.

Offering spacious living and a range of attractive features, this home has been finished to a stunning standard throughout. Upon entry, you are greeted by a bright and airy hallway, leading through to the family lounge with statement wall. The ground floor also includes a WC and utility room.

An additional reception room provides further space, although it is currently being used as an office, demonstrating the space’s flexibility. The heart of the home is the large kitchen diner, which is filled with natural light and includes wall and base units, integrated gas hob, electric oven, and extractor hood, with double doors opening to the rear garden.

Upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms, with the principal bedroom featuring a modern en-suite shower room, while the family bathroom serves the remaining rooms. The loft is fully boarded for extra storage.

Outside, the property includes a single garage with an electric car charging point and parking for two cars, while there is also ample garden space too. The front garden is pedestrianized with a well-maintained lawn, while the rear garden features a large patio area, a summer house, and a lawn perfect for relaxation and entertaining.

As the estate agent says, this home is ‘in move-in condition and ideal for modern family living.’ Take a look around...

