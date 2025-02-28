On the market for £399,950 with Alfred Pallas, this extended Sunderland family home is the complete package - it has a spacious interior, a slick modern design, a modern kitchen, large bedrooms, and a glorious garden.
Tastefully extended and located in the sought-after area of Cleadon, this place is a really charming contemporary home, featuring two spacious reception rooms perfect for unwinding, a versatile study, and a downstairs WC.
It also has a gorgeous L-shaped open-plan kitchen with modern fittings, sleek design, and bi-fold doors leading out onto the rear garden, as well as a snug area for anyone wanting to relax whilst keeping an eye on the oven.
Heading upstairs, you’ll find three good-sized bedrooms and a luxury modern family bathroom suite with a large shower, while the exterior of the home is where this place really comes to life thanks to the large plot it occupies.
Sitting on a corner plot, the home boasts well-maintained gardens to the front, side, and rear, featuring composite decking, paved areas, and lawns, ideal for outdoor entertaining. There is also ample driveway parking and a detached garage with an electric roller shutter door.
Take a look around...
