I tour a spectacular & spacious 4 bed Cleadon family home with huge private garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:50 BST

This place really is the complete package.

On the market for £399,950 with Alfred Pallas, this extended Sunderland family home is the complete package - it has a spacious interior, a slick modern design, a modern kitchen, large bedrooms, and a glorious garden.

Tastefully extended and located in the sought-after area of Cleadon, this place is a really charming contemporary home, featuring two spacious reception rooms perfect for unwinding, a versatile study, and a downstairs WC.

It also has a gorgeous L-shaped open-plan kitchen with modern fittings, sleek design, and bi-fold doors leading out onto the rear garden, as well as a snug area for anyone wanting to relax whilst keeping an eye on the oven.

Heading upstairs, you’ll find three good-sized bedrooms and a luxury modern family bathroom suite with a large shower, while the exterior of the home is where this place really comes to life thanks to the large plot it occupies.

Sitting on a corner plot, the home boasts well-maintained gardens to the front, side, and rear, featuring composite decking, paved areas, and lawns, ideal for outdoor entertaining. There is also ample driveway parking and a detached garage with an electric roller shutter door.

Take a look around...

Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

1. Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

2. Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

3. Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

4. Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Cleadon Meadows (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

