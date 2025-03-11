On the market for £110,000 with Dowen, this charming Ryhope home is somewhat compact and unassuming, but it’s also exceptionally stylish, well-presented, and ideal for anyone looking to get their foot on the housing ladder.

A slick and modern property in a quaint and tranquil suburban area to the south of Sunderland city centre, this lovely property is flexible and deceptively spacious - easily adaptable as a 2 or 3 bed home, it’s suitable for numerous living arrangements.

Entering the home, you’ll find a bright and spacious entrance hall leading through to a large and communal family lounge, perfect for nights in watching movies or entertaining. It could even serve as a ground flood bedroom should you need the extra space, plus there’s a downstairs WC.

Keep exploring further into the house, and you’ll find a lovely feature dining room, which also boasts stairs leading up to the first floor. Off the dining area in the modern fitted kitchen, which is well-equipped and which also provides access onto the rear garden area.

Upstairs, the first-floor landing opens to two generously sized bedrooms, offering comfort and privacy, while externally this property features a neat and private rear yard, perfect for outdoor relaxation or entertaining friends.

Located in a popular area of Sunderland, this charming home offers a comfortable and versatile living space, ideal for families or those seeking a practical layout. With double glazing, gas central heating, and two reception rooms, this property is well-suited to modern living in a sought-after location.

Take a look around...