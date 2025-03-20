Charming and spacious 3 bed South Hylton family home near River Wear on the market for bargain price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 15:05 BST

This lovely terraced home is described as being ‘a comfortable and well-connected living space’, but it’s so much more than that.

On the market for offers in excess of £145,000 with Purple Bricks, this charming 3-bed Sunderland home is located in the South Hylton area on the outskirts of the city and features an ideal combination of comfortable modern features with family flexibility.

Boasting a spacious living room with large windows which flood the space with natural light, the home has an innate welcoming vibe, with the welcoming kitchen offering ample storage and plenty of space for family life.

Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms are practical and generously-sized, with the main bedroom in particular offering plenty of room. The family bathroom is also well-maintained and nicely proportioned.

Outside, the home features a lovely rear garden perfect for relaxation on those sunny days for which we’re all hoping come the summer. What’s more, the home is located close to a range of amenities including schools and transport links.

Ideal for first-time buyers, this home is conveniently-located, offers a slick modern design, and is the ideal home for those looking to settle in the Sunderland area without being in the thick of city life.

Take a look around...

Primrose Street (Credit: Purple Bricks)

