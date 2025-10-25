Marketed by Conway Christie, South Tyneside. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

It’s so stunning that we just had to take one more virtual tour of this 4-bed home which used to be a meeting hub for miners.

Take a look at this ‘unique to market’ South Shields , which was built in 1912 to provide a social and meeting space for the miners who worked at

Estate agents Conway Christie, South Tyneside have brought it to market for offers in excess of £650,000.

Its vast array of features include a sauna, hot tub room, projector screen, snooker table and bar area.

The Rightmove listing says: “The moment you enter the front gates you are met by a grand wooden door, once it opens you are transported into a home like no other!”

Take a closer look.