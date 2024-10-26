Our previous looks at listed buildings across Tunstall, Ryhope and Silksworth and in and around Ashbrooke proved to be big hits with readers,
This time we’ve taken a stroll around West Sunniside, an area steeped in history.
Once the commercial heart of the city, the area has a wealth of impressive buildings to be found with a quick look at the Historic England interactive map.
Listing buildings gives them special legal protection and there are three grades - Grade II, Grade II* and Grade I.
Grade II covers buildings of ‘special interest’ and accounts for almost 92 per cent of all the buildings on the register - it is the most likely grade for a home owner to have to worry about.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.