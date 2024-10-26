Our previous looks at listed buildings across Tunstall, Ryhope and Silksworth and in and around Ashbrooke proved to be big hits with readers,

This time we’ve taken a stroll around West Sunniside, an area steeped in history.

Once the commercial heart of the city, the area has a wealth of impressive buildings to be found with a quick look at the Historic England interactive map .

Listing buildings gives them special legal protection and there are three grades - Grade II, Grade II* and Grade I.

Grade II covers buildings of ‘special interest’ and accounts for almost 92 per cent of all the buildings on the register - it is the most likely grade for a home owner to have to worry about.

1 . Sunderland and South Shields Water Co building Built in 1907 by W & TR Milburn.

2 . Listed buildings around Sunniside. County Court. The John Street court building dates back to 1876

3 . 64 Tatham Street Probably dating from 1840, the house was once used as nce used as the manse to the Primitive Methodist Church, later reverting to normal domestic occupation when the church closed

4 . Bethesda Free Church, Tatham Street Originally the Bethesda Free Chapel, the church dates from 1844-5. The building was paid for by the minister who established it, Arthur Augustus Rees, on land bought from a local Quaker family