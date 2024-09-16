23 listed buildings and features in the Ashbrooke area of Sunderland, some of which you may have walked past without knowing

From churches to a water fountain, here is another host of historic listed buildings and features in Sunderland.

Our look at listed buildings across Tunstall, Ryhope and Silksworth was a big hit with readers,

This time we’ve been out and about on the streets of Ashbrooke. The Victorian suburb has an abundance of fascinating buildings to be found with a quick look at the Historic England interactive map.

Listing buildings gives them special legal protection and there are three grades - Grade II, Grade II* and Grade I.

Grade II covers buildings of ‘special interest’ and accounts for almost 92 per cent of all the buildings on the register - it is the most likely grade for a home owner to have to worry about.

The stunning Methodist church dates from 1887-8, while the hall was added 20 years later

1. St John's Church and hall, Ashbrooke Crescent

The stunning Methodist church dates from 1887-8, while the hall was added 20 years later | sn

Originally the church caretaker's house, the charming cottage dates from around 1896

2. St John's church house, Ashbrooke Road

Originally the church caretaker's house, the charming cottage dates from around 1896 | sn

One of two statues of General Henry Havelock designed by by William Behnes (the other stands on a plinth in Trafalgar Square) in tribute to his military exploits, particularly in India. Two replica cannons face north over the park but the statue looks west towards Havelock's birthplace in Bishopwearmouth.

3. General Havelock statue, Mowbray Park

One of two statues of General Henry Havelock designed by by William Behnes (the other stands on a plinth in Trafalgar Square) in tribute to his military exploits, particularly in India. Two replica cannons face north over the park but the statue looks west towards Havelock's birthplace in Bishopwearmouth. | sn

A terrace of nine houses, with steps and handrails, dating from 1853-65

4. 1-9 The Esplanade, Stockton Road

A terrace of nine houses, with steps and handrails, dating from 1853-65 | sn

