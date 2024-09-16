Our look at listed buildings across Tunstall, Ryhope and Silksworth was a big hit with readers,

This time we’ve been out and about on the streets of Ashbrooke. The Victorian suburb has an abundance of fascinating buildings to be found with a quick look at the Historic England interactive map .

Listing buildings gives them special legal protection and there are three grades - Grade II, Grade II* and Grade I.

Grade II covers buildings of ‘special interest’ and accounts for almost 92 per cent of all the buildings on the register - it is the most likely grade for a home owner to have to worry about.

1 . St John's Church and hall, Ashbrooke Crescent The stunning Methodist church dates from 1887-8, while the hall was added 20 years later

2 . St John's church house, Ashbrooke Road Originally the church caretaker's house, the charming cottage dates from around 1896

3 . General Havelock statue, Mowbray Park One of two statues of General Henry Havelock designed by by William Behnes (the other stands on a plinth in Trafalgar Square) in tribute to his military exploits, particularly in India. Two replica cannons face north over the park but the statue looks west towards Havelock's birthplace in Bishopwearmouth.

4 . 1-9 The Esplanade, Stockton Road A terrace of nine houses, with steps and handrails, dating from 1853-65