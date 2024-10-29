RIO steakhouse prepares for Sunderland opening as work starts on building

It’s been a long time coming, but the owners of RIO have reassured customers-to-be that the steakhouse is still heading to Sunderland.

Rio is set to open in the former Halo in Low Row | Sunderland Echo

Wearside has welcomed a wave of new hospitality business of late, which has played its part in boosting visitor numbers to the city - and RIO is among the most anticipated of those still to come.

The authentic Brazilian steakhouse uses a traffic light system of red and green coasters where, if your coaster is on green, specially-trained gaucho chefs keep bringing you churrasco meat to carve at your table or, if you’re full, you can turn the coaster to red – a concept which has made it one of the top-rated restaurants at its original site in Jesmond, Newcastle.

Once open, the Sunderland site, in Low Row, will be the city centre’s only dedicated steakhouse.

The new site will see a £450,000 fit-out of the restaurant - which formerly housed Halo and Bud Bigalows - which is expected to create more than 45 new jobs for the city.

In the latest development on the site, works are due to begin on roof repairs. But once that is complete, the fit out can finally start with a view to opening in early 2025.

Howard Eggleston, managing director of RHPD Group, which owns Rio Steakhouse, said: “Work to restore the building’s roof will get underway imminently, therefore, we are now hoping that the restaurant will be ready to open in early 2025, once fit-out works have completed.”

The former Frankie & Benny’s in Sunniside had originally been earmarked for RIO. But in December last year it was announced that the unlimited steak and salad bar offering would be coming to Low Row instead.

RIO joins the new Saba Maison de Luxe Indian restaurant, which recently opened in Low Row after transforming the old Victors site.

As well as the original Jesmond branch, Rio also has branches in Middlesbrough, Newcastle Quayside, Durham, Edinburgh, York, Warrington and Chester.