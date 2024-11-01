1. PROPA, Sheepfolds Stables
There's been a great reaction to the news that Hairy Biker Si King will be opening PROPA at Sheepfolds Stables. Serving comfort foods like Mackem delicacy panackelty, stotties and corned beef hash, the takeaway operation is set to open by early 2025. | Sunderland Echo
2. The 3 Stories, High Street West
The major development of the former JJB Sports building in High Street West into new venue The 3 Stories is very near completion and an opening date is expected to be announced soon. Taken back to its Georgian grandeur, the building will now house three floors of bars including a rooftop bar. Other highlights will include live entertainment, match day offering and food menu. | Sunderland Echo
3. Seafood & Steak Co, Stack Seaburn
Not long to wait for Seafood & Steak Co, which is set to open at Stack Seaburn in November. One of the few food traders at Stack with its own seating, the restaurant is transforming empty units at the front of the venue serving, as the name would suggest, seafood and steaks. | Submitted
4. Bridge Hotel Vaults, High Street West
Work is forging ahead on the transformation of Lambton House back to its previous guise as Bridge Hotel Vaults. Situated opposite Pop Recs, it will complement its neighbours to bring new life to Sunniside buildings. It's being brought to the city by the team at Vaux Brewery, as well as Dan Shannon, of Pop Recs and Midnight Pizza Cru, who will be creating an Edwardian-style traditional pub. | Sunderland Echo
