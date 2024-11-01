4 . Bridge Hotel Vaults, High Street West

Work is forging ahead on the transformation of Lambton House back to its previous guise as Bridge Hotel Vaults. Situated opposite Pop Recs, it will complement its neighbours to bring new life to Sunniside buildings. It's being brought to the city by the team at Vaux Brewery, as well as Dan Shannon, of Pop Recs and Midnight Pizza Cru, who will be creating an Edwardian-style traditional pub. | Sunderland Echo