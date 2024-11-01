Nine Sunderland food and drink places set to open soon, from PROPA to The 3 Stories

Sunderland has had one of its busiest years ever when it comes to welcoming new hospitality businesses.

It’s already helped spark a rise in visitor numbers to the city - and there’s more to come. Here’s a round up of some of the food and drink venues set to open in the coming months.

There's been a great reaction to the news that Hairy Biker Si King will be opening PROPA at Sheepfolds Stables. Serving comfort foods like Mackem delicacy panackelty, stotties and corned beef hash, the takeaway operation is set to open by early 2025.

1. PROPA, Sheepfolds Stables

The major development of the former JJB Sports building in High Street West into new venue The 3 Stories is very near completion and an opening date is expected to be announced soon. Taken back to its Georgian grandeur, the building will now house three floors of bars including a rooftop bar. Other highlights will include live entertainment, match day offering and food menu.

2. The 3 Stories, High Street West

Not long to wait for Seafood & Steak Co, which is set to open at Stack Seaburn in November. One of the few food traders at Stack with its own seating, the restaurant is transforming empty units at the front of the venue serving, as the name would suggest, seafood and steaks.

3. Seafood & Steak Co, Stack Seaburn

Work is forging ahead on the transformation of Lambton House back to its previous guise as Bridge Hotel Vaults. Situated opposite Pop Recs, it will complement its neighbours to bring new life to Sunniside buildings. It's being brought to the city by the team at Vaux Brewery, as well as Dan Shannon, of Pop Recs and Midnight Pizza Cru, who will be creating an Edwardian-style traditional pub.

4. Bridge Hotel Vaults, High Street West

