The boost in numbers saw a 10% rise in employment in the city’s tourism sector

Kelsy Richards and Rikie Kelly from Liverpool were the first in the queue at Beyonce's Renaissance tour at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland welcomed some 8.73million visitors in 2023 with large events helping drive more daytime and overnight tourism, new figures have revealed.

Visitor numbers, visitor spend, and the number of people employed by tourism in the city are all on the increase.

The research shows the number of visitors to Sunderland was up 3% on 2022, with 810,000 of them staying overnight - the latter equating to a 6% rise on 2022.

The ‘Economic Impact of Tourism’ was valued at £596.87million for 2023, up 3.1% on 2022, with direct employment in tourism accounting for 4,596 ‘full-time equivalent’ jobs (FTEs) - up 10.8% on 2022

The biggest sector is ‘food and drink’, accounting for 38.1% of the total economic impact. ‘Food and drink’ is also the largest employer, employing 1,849 FTEs, according to the figures.

England defeated Scotland at the Stadium of Light in the UEFA Women's Nation League

The figures were detailed in the latest statistics received by Sunderland City Council through the STEAM (Scarborough Tourism Economic Activity Model).

STEAM figures include:

• Attraction visitor figures and event attendance figures

• Away fans attending SAFC Home matches (Not home fans)

• Retail spend is included in the figures

• Hotel occupancy and bed stock figures count towards the overnight visitors.

Sunderland saw the highest growth in overnight visitors in the North East region, after a summer of live events such as Beyonce and P!nk performing at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland-born athlete Steve Hunter and wife Jackie, a British triathlon technical official, had travelled from their home in Kent for the event in July 2023

Sunderland City Council council leader Michael Mordey, said: "I am delighted to see the continued growth in tourism figures for Sunderland. Tourism is a crucial part of our economy, and it is encouraging to see that the sector continues to grow.

"These figures demonstrate how the fantastic food and drink businesses we have in Sunderland, along with the world-class events we have taking place, are having a real positive impact on our city and its economy.”

Other large-scale events in Sunderland in 2023 included:

• England taking on Scotland in the UEFA Women's Nation League

• Sunderland hosting the World Triathlon Championship Series at the seafront

• The Festival of Light lit up Mowbray Park in the city centre

• The Christmas lights switch on kicked off the countdown to Christmas in Keel Square

