What you have to say about RIO Sunderland as it becomes city's top-rated restaurant

“Great food, great service even though busy” - just some of the rave reviews that have been rolling in for RIO as it races to the top spot of Sunderland restaurants.

Just a month after transforming the former Halo bar in Low Row with a £500k investment in the city and Rio is riding high at No 1 on TripAdvisor.

RIO in Low is open seven days a week | Sunderland Echo

The Brazilian steakhouse has racked up more than 150 reviews and counting on the review platform, with 147 of those rating it as excellent, two as good and just one as poor and terrible.

Years in the making, the restaurant, which is the city centre’s only dedicated steakhouse, opened to much fanfare on Sunday, September 14 and has proved hugely popular thanks to its unlimited steak and salad offering, with many reviewers also praising the service.

One reviewer, writing under Smiles472 , said: “Lovely food. I had the salad bar experience and it was a very tasty full meal. Excellent service. Ella was friendly welcoming and an asset to the business.

“The mocktail was the best I've had. Tasty and good value. Definitely worth a visit. Family had the meat which looked amazing.”

Francis C said: “ Great food, great service even though busy. Only issue is felt stuffed 15 minutes in because it was all so good 🤣 They even showed us the street level exit as my Mam was struggling with the stairs.”

Alex G said: “ Had an amazing experience today. The food was absolutely spot on and it just kept coming🙈 Special shoutout to Alicia who looked after our table today as she was brilliant from start to finish. Super friendly, always checking in to make sure we were happy.

“Overall it was fantastic due to the fab food, lovely atmosphere, and top notch service. Definitely worth the visit and I need to make a excuse to come back again asap.”

RIO has also been praised for its service, with specially-trained gaucho chefs carving the meat at your table | Sunderland Echo

It was first announced RIO was heading to the city in 2022, and owners Howard Eggleston and Rodrigo Grassi Duarte say they’re delighted to have finally opened in Sunderland after encountering a number of delays.

Speaking about the popularity of the brand, which opened its first restaurant in Jesmond in 2019, Howard said: “People like that they can come for a meal and know exactly what they’re spending. We’re also really authentic. 60 / 70% of our staff are Brazilian and they won’t serve anything they wouldn’t eat themselves.

“They’re also really passionate about people having a fantastic time. Sunderland is just the right market for us.”

The RIO team thanked Sunderland diners for the warm welcome to the city’s burgeoning food and drink scene, saying: “We can’t believe the amazing support we’ve had since opening and we want to thank each and every one of you for your amazing reviews.

“Our team has worked so hard and reaching that No 1 spot makes it all worthwhile.”

In the current top-rated Sunderland restaurants list on TripAdvisor, Oak Tree Farm in Doxford Park is at number 2, Babaji in the city centre at number 3, Aperitif in High Street West at number 4 and Vito’s Osteria in Sheepfolds Stables at number 5.