7 reasons why I think RIO is a great addition to Sunderland city centre

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:48 BST

Loosen your belts, three years after it was first announced RIO was heading our way and it finally opened to much fanfare over the weekend with a flurry of Brazilian dancers and a colourful menu.

Here’s a rundown of why it’s a great addition to the city.

RIO definitely isn't the cheapest dining option, but you do get great quality for your money. The unlimited meat experience is priced £29.95 for lunch Monday to Friday, and £32.95 for lunch on Saturday and Sunday. On evenings it's priced £39.95 Sunday to Thursday and £44.95 on Friday and Saturday. For that you get an unlimited selection of 18 different cuts of meats, including Picanha, Sirloin, Fillet and Ribeye, as well as bottomless fries and unlimited visits to the salad bar.

1. One of the few places in the city you can eat all you can

The salad bar is a draw in itself with its kaleidoscope of flavours, from rices, Brazilian cassava and roast potatoes to salads, salmon, cured meats, cheeses, prawns, sauces and more. It's part of the standard unlimited meat option, but you can also just have an unlimited salad which is a cheaper way to dine at RIO. Unlimited salad bar is priced £14.95 on lunch times and £19.95 on evenings. At any one time, there's around 40 items on the salad bar.

2. Unlimited salad bar

With specially-trained gaucho chefs constantly swirling around to carve prime cuts at your table, this is a more theatrical experience than most. Some of the big cuts, so big they're wheeled out, draw some real ohhs and ahhs from the diners. The chefs will keep coming with the different cuts, returning with your favourites on request, until you turn your green RIO coaster to red.

3. The dining experience

The large corner unit beneath the Travelodge in Low Row has stood empty for the past couple of years, so it's a great vote of confidence from a popular brand like RIO to invest £500,000 in transforming the space. They join neighbours like Saba Maison de Luxe and the newly-opened The Vault Yard helping to creat more vibrancy in this historic street.

4. Helping to give new life to Low Row

