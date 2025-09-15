7 reasons why I think RIO is a great addition to Sunderland city centre

2 . Unlimited salad bar

The salad bar is a draw in itself with its kaleidoscope of flavours, from rices, Brazilian cassava and roast potatoes to salads, salmon, cured meats, cheeses, prawns, sauces and more. It's part of the standard unlimited meat option, but you can also just have an unlimited salad which is a cheaper way to dine at RIO. Unlimited salad bar is priced £14.95 on lunch times and £19.95 on evenings. At any one time, there's around 40 items on the salad bar. | Sunderland Echo