The Sunderland pubs and bars due to be open on Christmas Day - plus festive travel timetables and supermarket hours
On Christmas Day it seems unlikely that anyone would wish to leave the comfort and joy provided by an entire day indoors with the family.
But you never know, so just in case anyone is desperate to pop down to the local, or have been ordered by makers of Christmas dinners to get out of the way, here is an alphabetical list of pubs around the city and the times they will be open on Sunday, December 25.
We were not able to contact every pub, so if your favourite is not on the list you may wish to contact them yourself.
And remember, all good things in moderation.
The list of Sunderland pubs confirmed as opening on Christmas Day
The Avenue, Zetland Street, Monkwearmouth, 11am-2pm.
The Barnes, Durham Road, open for drinks 11.45am-3pm.
Biddick Inn, Bonemill Lane, noon-6pm.
The Blue Bell, Fulwell Road, Fulwell, 11.30am-5.30pm.
Board Inn, Durham Road, Middle Herrington, 11am-3pm.
Burn Inn, Hetton Road, Houghton, 11am-3.30pm.
Chaplin’s, Stockton Road, city centre, noon-midnight.
The Chesters, Chester Road, 11.30am-11pm.
The Cliff, Mere Knolls Road, Roker, noon-2pm then 7pm-10.30pm.
Courtyard, Arts Centre Washington, Biddick Lane, noon-6pm.
The Doxy Lad, William Doxford Centre, Doxford Park, 10.30am-3pm.
Flying Boat, Sea Road, Fulwell 10am-4pm.
The Grange, Newcastle Road, 11am-5pm.
The Guide Post, Ryhope Street South, Ryhope, 11am-1pm.
The Hastings Hill, Chester Road, noon-4pm.
Ivy House, Worcester Terrace, near Park Lane, noon-2pm.
Last Orders, Rotherfield Road, Red House, noon-2pm.
Museum Vaults, Silksworth Row, bottom of Hylton Road, noon-2pm
The Prior, Moorside Road, Moorside, noon-3pm.
Rosedene, Queen Alexander Road, noon-3pm
Stables, West Herrington, noon-2pm
Three Horseshoes, Pithouse Lane, Leamside, 11am-5pm.
Three Tuns, 161 Houghton Roag, Hetton, 11.30am-1.30pm.
Victoria Inn, Oxclose Road, Washington, 11am-3pm.
Washington Arms, The Green, Washington Village, 11am-2pm.
Willow Pond, 157 Hylton Road, noon-2pm.
Wolsey, Millem Terrace, Roker, 11.30am-2.30pm.
If you run a pub which you think should be added to our Christmas Day list, please get in touch.
Closed Christmas Day
Among city centre pubs set to be CLOSED on Christmas Day are:
*The Cooper Rose
*The Dun Cow
*The Engine Room
*Fitzgerald’s
*Greens
*The Peacock
Most pubs are slated to re-open on Boxing Day.
UK Christmas Day licensing laws
Shops and off licences are allowed to sell alcohol on Christmas Day in England.
Not all stores will open on December 25 and may operate reduced hours.
Sunderland’s supermarket opening hours on December 24 and 25
On Christmas Eve:
Aldi stores in Millfield, Southwick, Doxford Park, Pennywell and Washington 7am-6pm.
Asda in Leechmere and The Galleries open 6am-7pm, Pennywell store 7am-7pm. Asda Boldon 12am-7pm.
Lidl in Durham Road, Roker, Grangetown andNorth Hylton, 7am-6pm
Morrison’s, Doxford Park and Seaburn, 6am-6pm.
Sainsbury’s in Silksworth, North Hylton and The Galleries, 6am-7pm.
Tesco, Monkwearmouth, 12am-6pm.
Christmas Day: all of the above are closed on
Transport
Neither Stagecoach nor Go North East will be running any buses on Christmas Day. The Metro will not be running either, It returns on Boxing Day, but he line from Pelaw to Park Lane will be closed due to the national rail strike.
However, there is no excuse whatsoever for drink driving.
Our round-up of Christmas travel schedules for Metro, buses and rail can be found here.